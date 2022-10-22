LURAY — When it mattered most, Strasburg's defense came up with the big stop.
Luray missed a field goal in the final minute as the Rams celebrated and held on for a 26-23 Bull District football victory on Friday at Bulldog Field.
The win keeps Strasburg in first place and undefeated in the district.
"It was a big game, back and forth, hard hitting, just like we thought it was going to be," Rams head football coach Mark Roller said. "I was proud of the way our guys performed."
The Bulldogs put together a 14-play drive over the final seven minutes of the contest.
Luray (6-2, 2-2 Bull Run) moved the ball to the Strasburg 11. However, a holding penalty moved the ball back to the Strasburg 18 on first down. Three plays later, Luray's Kenny Frye ran for seven yards to the Strasburg 8 with 25 seconds left.
Facing fourth-and-7 from the Strasburg 8, Luray head football coach Nolan Jeffries called a timeout and decided to attempt a 25-yard field goal.
"Eight yards was tough to get on them all night," Jeffries said of his decision.
On the attempted field goal the holder had trouble getting the snap down and Luray kicker Jakob Choat missed the field goal wide left.
"The penalty set us back," Jeffries said. "We had a nice little run there on third down to set us up for a field goal. Then I felt like we got a little rushed on the field goal. We had a guy run on late. And then our holder thought we were under pressure. So he got the thing off real quick, and I don't think we could have called timeouts back-to-back in that situation."
The Rams (7-1, 4-0 Bull Run) began a big celebration as the kick went wide. Strasburg junior tight end/defensive end Griffin Carter said it was a moment he won't forget.
"I was almost crying happy tears," Carter said. "I've never felt so happy after a football game — ever."
The Bulldogs, who were without quarterback Ryder Liscomb due to injury, took an early 8-0 lead on an 11-play, 65-yard drive to start the game. Brady Jenkins, who moved from halfback to quarterback to replace Liscomb, scored on a 4-yard run to cap off the opening drive.
The Rams came right back with an eight-play, 66-yard drive. Strasburg senior quarterback Ryan Roller connected with sophomore running back Takhi Coates on a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 8-6 with 3:01 left in the opening quarter. Carter was unable to haul in Ryan Roller's 2-point conversion pass.
The Rams forced the Bulldogs to a three-and-out on the next series as Carter made two big tackles for loss on back-to-back plays.
Luray punter Alex Heglar couldn't handle the ball and fumbled it on the punt attempt. The Rams took over at the Luray 20 with one minute left in the first quarter.
Strasburg was unable to take advantage. The Rams drove the ball to the Luray 3. However, on fourth-and-goal from the Luray 5, Carter dropped a pass from Ryan Roller in the end zone.
Carter said, in the past, the drops would have brought him down. But later in the game, he got redemption.
Late in the second quarter, the Rams went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Strasburg 32. Ryan Roller's run was stopped shot and the Bulldogs took over on downs with 2:14 left in the first half.
Luray went 31 yards on five plays with Jenkins scoring on a 3-yard run for a 15-6 lead with 12 seconds left in the opening half.
Strasburg came out strong in the second half. Ryan Roller returned the opening kickoff 50 yards to the Luray 30.
On third-and-8 from the Luray 28, Ryan Roller scrambled and then took off. He weaved in and out of Luray defenders and then found the sidelines and went into the end zone to cut the lead to 15-13 with 10:33 left in the third quarter.
"I didn't see anything with the play we had called," Ryan Roller said. "So I just took off and tried to make something out of nothing."
The Rams forced another punt after Luray had moved the ball into Strasburg territory.
On second-and-6 from midfield, Carter made the first of two big catches in the second half. He hauled in a pass from Ryan Roller and went 40 yards to the Luray 10.
Ryan Roller scored on the next play to give the Rams their first lead of the game, 19-15, with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
"I just think we just came out of our shell," Ryan Roller said of Strasburg's second half. "We didn't really change anything. We just started playing like us. That's really what we did."
The Bulldogs responded with a 14-play, 77-yard drive. Frye's 3-yard run gave the Bulldogs a 23-19 lead with 9:58 left in the game.
The Rams came right back and Carter got his big redemption.
Facing third-and-5 from the Luray 21, Carter was able to get wide open. Ryan Roller scrambled and threw a pass right into Carter's hands for a 21-yard touchdown that giae the Rams a 26-23 lead with 7:41 left.
"I struggled there early on," Carter said. "I was dropping some balls. Last year, I let that stuff get in my head. But this year, it's different. I think I'm a little bit more hard-headed, more mature. So I didn't let that get to me. And I just kept on playing as hard as I could and ended up in my hands."
Both teams had a lot of penalties throughout the game. Strasburg had eight for 65 yards and Luray had 14 for 123 yards.
"It was a tough one," Jeffries said. "It was a physical game, a good football game played on both sides. We made a few mistakes and they capitalized on them, and I guess it got them the victory."
The Bulldogs outgained the Rams 270-238 overall, but Strasburg outgained Luray 158-141 in the second half.
Luray was led by Frye with 117 yards on 21 carries and Jenkins with 95 yards on 23 carries.
It was the second loss in a row for Luray, after a loss to East Rockingham last week. Jeffries said he still feels good about his squad.
"Overall, our heads our up," Jeffries said. "I like where we are. I feel like after last week, we got our mojo back a little bit. We get everybody healthy next week, have a great week of practice. I'm excited where we're at."
The Rams were led by Coates with 69 yards on nine carries and Ryan Roller with 50 yards on eight carries. Ryan Roller threw for 94 yards on 4-of-9 passing. Carter caught two passes for 61 yards.
Strasburg hosts Page County on Thursday. A win by the Rams would set-up a big showdown with Shenandoah County rival Central on Nov. 4 with a Bull Run District Championship and the top seed in Region 2B on the line.
"We got to hold into it," Ryan Roller said of being in first place. "We can't take anybody for granted. Anybody can beat anybody in this district."
Strasburg 6 0 13 7 — 26
Luray 8 7 0 8 — 23
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
L — Jenkins 4 run (Ancell run), 6:43
STR — Coates 27 pass from Roller (pass failed), 3:01
Second Quarter
L — Jenkins 3 run (Choat kick), :12
Third Quarter
STR — Roller 28 run (Sharp kick), 10:33
STR — Roller 10 run (pass failed), 4:45
Fourth Quarter
L — Frye 3 run (Frye run), 9:58
STR — Carter 21 pass from Roller (Sharp kick), 7:41
