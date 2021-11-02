ELKTON — It wasn’t a picture-perfect performance, but it got the job done.
And for veteran Strasburg football coach Mark Roller, that was perfectly fine.
The Rams got a three-touchdown performance from running back Tanner Jenkins and were stout defensively in a 24-3 victory over East Rockingham in Bull Run District action in Elkton on Tuesday.
“I’m ecstatic to get out of here with a win tonight,” Roller said. “We did come out flat in the second half, but we responded. It was a tremendous effort. I’m happy, overall, with how we played tonight.”
Strasburg is in midst of a stretch where it'll play three games in 10 days due to some postponements earlier this year. The Rams played Page County on Thursday, the Eagles on Tuesday and now host rival Central on Saturday.
With so much physical toll being put on the players’ bodies, Roller said he was happy just to leave Elkton with a victory.
“Hats off to them,” ERHS coach Scott Turner said. “They had a great game plan coming in. They executed their game plan. They did a great job tonight and deserve all of the credit for that.”
Defensively, Strasburg limited the potent East Rockingham offense to 120 yards on the evening.
Eagles quarterback Jakari Eaves, who entered the night as the Bull Run District’s leading passer, finished just 9-of-23 passing for 92 yards, including several drops from receivers, and an interception.
“We knew coming in, with the way [East Rock] throws the ball, that it was going to be a difficult task,” Roller said. “I thought they’d have more success than they did. Our guys did a great job.”
Offensively, the Rams were methodical with the ball as they went on a 14-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard run from Jenkins in the first quarter, used a five-play, 53-yard drive earlier in the second and added the final touchdown on another 7-yard scoring burst from Jenkins midway through the fourth quarter that capped a nine-play, 39-yard drive that made it 24-3 with 7:44 remaining.
Jenkins finished with 11 carries for 101 yards and a trio of touchdowns for Strasburg in the victory.
“It’s good for each one of [the running backs] to step up,” Roller said. “Tanner has been doing a good job for us all year long. Brady has been toting the rock there. Tonight was Tanner’s night and he did a great job.”
Brady Neary added 14 carries for 68 yards for Strasburg (8-1, 4-1 Bull Run) while Braden Stern finished with 15 carries for 53 yards. Ryan Roller completed 2-of-5 passes for 32 yards.
For the Eagles (3-5, 3-3 Bull Run), Benjamin Dinkel led the way with 10 carries for 38 yards while Zachary Joyner had three receptions for 47 yards and Blake Morris added three catches for 28.
“They’re a good football team,” Turner said. “They execute their game plan. They run their offense well. Hats off to them. They executed in all three phases tonight. We’ll bounce back and get back to work Thursday.”
STRASBURG 7 10 0 7 — 24
EAST ROCKINGHAM 0 0 3 0 — 3
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
STR — Jenkins 7 run (Zimmerman kick), 2:34
Second Quarter
STR — Jenkins 32 run (Zimmerman kick), 10:36
STR — Zimmerman 27 field goal, 0:46
Third Quarter
ER — Cortez 23 field goal, 6:24
Fourth Quarter
STR — Jenkins 7 run (Zimmerman kick), 7:44
