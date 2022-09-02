BROADWAY — After its game was cut short last week due to unforeseen circumstances, Strasburg came to Broadway High School with a vengeance.
The Rams were too much for the Gobblers to handle Friday as they rolled to a 27-6 season-opening victory in non-district high school football action.
“[I’m] proud of our guys, the way they handled the adversity that we’ve had to deal with the last couple of weeks,” Strasburg head coach Mark Roller said. “I can’t say enough how proud I am of them.”
Broadway’s first drive lasted over eight minutes and with 3:37 left in the first, quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter bombed it to running back Hunter Deavers for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The Rams fired back on the first play of their first drive as Braden Stern rushed for a 70-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 7-6 lead.
“We played hard, we executed well [and] we did all the things we needed to do,” Stern said. “I’d say I performed well, but there’s always room for improvement.”
The Gobblers gave up two turnovers in the second quarter: One on a fumble and another on an interception by Donovan Burks. The Rams couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities and both teams failed to score in the quarter. Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter threw for 79 yards in the first half while the Rams tallied 126 rushing yards.
The Rams led 7-6 at halftime. Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller found Griffin Carter for a 31-yard pass on the first drive in the third quarter. Roller later connected on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Dicristifaro.
The Gobblers couldn’t capitalize on a fumble recovery and turned the ball over on downs seconds before the end of the third.
“[Broadway] played really well in the first half,” Ryan Roller said. “I think we just came out with a spark in the third quarter and we just took off from there.”
The Rams kicked off the fourth quarter with Tahki Coates rushing for a 26-yard touchdown. Coates helped Stratsburg on both sides of the ball as he nabbed an interception on Broadway’s next drive.
The Rams racked up six more points on a 3-yard touchdown run from Braden Stern.
“That’s the big thing is you got to be able to take advantage of the other team’s mistakes,” Mark Roller said. “We were able to do that and we stepped up to the occasion.”
The Gobblers struggled with their passing game and weren’t able to mount any sort of comeback. The Rams tallied 101 rushing yards in the second half.
“Our running game is our game,” Ryan Roller said. “If we establish the run game, we’re going at it the whole game.”
After the loss, Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said the team wore down in the second half. He said he can’t make excuses and the team has to get better
“We did the simple things wrong tonight,” Grogg said. “It wasn’t huge mistakes that we can’t fix. … I’ll take that one on the chin tonight, that’s on me as a head coach and we’ll be fine. We’re not going to quit. ... One thing about our program is we’re going to try to avoid losing two in a row and that’s what’s going to happen next week.”
Strasburg 7 0 7 13 — 27
Broadway 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
B — Deavers 18 pass from Wince-Pfamatter (kick failed), 3:37
STR — Stern 70 run (Roller kick), 3:12
Third Quarter
STR — Dicristifaro 7 pass from Roller (Roller kick), 5:13
Fourth Quarter
STR — Coates 26 run (kick failed), 11:52
STR — Stern 3 run (Roller kick), 10:40
