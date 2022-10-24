Fresh off a big-time win over Luray last week, Strasburg (25.00) moved to the top of Region 2B in the Virginia High School League's latest high school football power ratings, the league announced early Monday.
The Bulldogs (24.38), who have now lost two in a row, dropped to No. 2 in that region after the loss while Central (23.75) is third and Clarke County (23.25) and Buckingham County are tied for the fourth spot.
Despite a key win over Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft (22.38) remains at No. 6 in Region 2B while East Rockingham is at No. 7 and Madison County (19.00) is in the eighth, and final, playoff spot in the region.
Page County (15.63) continues to have an outside shot of sneaking in, currently at theNo. 9 in the region.
In Region 3C, the top is loaded with Seminole District teams with Liberty Christian Academy (29.75), Heritage-Lynchburg (27.50) and Brookville (24.75) occupying the top spots with a combined 22-4 record thus far.
Staunton (23.88), despite suffering its first loss of the season, sits at No. 4 in Region 3C while Turner Ashby (22.86), Spotswood (22.25) and Wilson Memorial (21.00) follow behind in the three spots behind.
Rustburg (19.63) currently holds the final playoff spot in that region, but Rockbridge County (17.38) stayed alive in the No. 9 spot after a win over Broadway and Fort Defiance (16.50) is holding onto hope.
Class 1 power Riverheads remains atop Region 1B with a 23.86 rating while Central-Lunenburg is at No. 2 and Buffalo Gap, which defeated the Storm last week for a big win, sit comfortably at No. 3 with a 20.50 rating.
