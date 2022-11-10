STRASBURG — It was only fitting Strasburg opened postseason play with a shutout.
The top-seeded Rams thrived in their run game and posted their fifth shutout of the season in a 42-0 win over eighth-seeded East Rockingham in the Region 2B football quarterfinals Thursday at SHS.
Strasburg head coach Mark Roller said he felt his team started out slow, perhaps due to nerves for the first playoff game. Yet, they began to hit their stride and take care of business from there.
“This is who we are and I don’t know if it’ll send a message to the other teams or not,” Roller said. “We’re just going to play it week by week and go from there.”
The final score looked similar to their Week 6 matchup when the Rams took down East Rock 28-0 at home.
The Eagles averaged just over 23 points during the regular season but Roller said Strasburg takes pride in its defense, as the Rams once again held them to a goose egg on the scoreboard.
“They’re an explosive team and for us to shut them out, I commend our defense,” Roller said. “Those guys, they take a lot of pride in not giving up a whole lot of points.”
After giving up a fumble on its first possession, Strasburg’s defense made up for it and forced the Eagles to turn over on downs on their next drive.
The Rams proceeded to drive down the field on a 62-yard drive, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run by Takhi Coates.
Strasburg tallied 100 rushing yards in the first quarter alone.
Coates said their running game was great, but they couldn’t do it without their offensive line.
“Our line did great, had great blocks [and] did everything they could,” Coates said. “It was great.”
The Rams put up 21 unanswered points in the second quarter. First, Ryan Roller connected on a 13-yard pass to Griffin Carter to finish off an 81-yard drive. Strasburg followed up on its next drive when Coates notched his second rushing touchdown of the game. Just before halftime, Roller took it in the end zone himself on a 6-yard carry.
Roller had 82 rushing yards on the night and one passing and rushing touchdown each.
He said he felt the team played well, but could’ve done better.
“We made a few mistakes but that’s part of the game, so we can clean it up next week,” Ryan said. “They started off hot, we made a few mistakes in the first quarter and they were right there with us. We knew we had to pick up our game to beat this team.”
The Rams ultimately never let East Rock get back in the game as they put up another two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
One was off a 3-yard run from Braydon Decristofaro and the other was off a 65-yard pick six from Carsen Anderson.
“It was a great win, we gotta keep going [and] we got plenty of games left,” Coates said. “My [offensive] line played great, blocked well, our quarterback did their job [and] everyone did their job.”
The up-and-down season for the Eagles has come to a close.
ERHS first-year head coach Drew Spitzer said his team played hard, but didn’t take advantage of some opportunities, such as the fumble on Strasburg’s opening drive.
“With a team that’s that good [and] that’s not going to beat themselves, when they make mistakes, you've got to capitalize on it,” Spitzer said. “That’s a tremendous football team and you got to tip your cap to them. They’re where they are right now for a reason.”
Spitzer said his senior group was a special one and they will be missed.
While they would’ve liked to win more games, he feels the future success of East Rock is because of this year’s senior group and he doesn’t see this season as unsuccessful.
To sum up this season, the thought that came to mind for Spitzer sounded familiar.
“This season was a roller coaster,” Spitzer said. “The best part about having a small senior class is that you get everybody back. We don’t graduate any linemen, our quarterback’s back [and we’re] bringing back a lot of quality players.”
The Rams (10-1) advance to the Region 2B semifinals to take on fifth-seeded Stuarts Draft.
Coates said he looks forward to advancing and realizes it’ll be a challenge for both sides.
“It’s definitely not going to be easy for other teams [and] it’s not going to be easy for us,” Coates said. “We just gotta keep pushing it.”
East Rockingham 0 0 0 0 — 0
Strasburg 7 21 0 14 — 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
STR — Coates 10 run (Sharp kick), 2:03
Second Quarter
STR — Carter 13 pass from Roller (Sharp kick), 10:23
STR — Coates 9 run (Sharp kick), 3:01
STR — Roller 6 run (Sharp kick), 0:27
Fourth Quarter
STR — Decristofaro 3 run (Sharp kick), 11:53
STR — Anderson 65 interception return (Sharp kick), 3:54
