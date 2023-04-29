Strasburg had little trouble in an 8-1 victory over Mountain View in Bull Run District girls tennis at home on Thursday.
Seniors Olivia Hodges, Rachel Shafer, Raea Crabill, and Ali Crabill earned four victories in singles matches for the Rams.
Strasburg swept the doubles matches to cruise to the win.
The lone win for MVHS came from sophomore Briona Flick.
The Rams (9-3, 5-3 Bull Run) host Page County on Monday in a district match, while the Generals (4-10, 2-6 Bull Run) are also at home that evening against first-place Central.
