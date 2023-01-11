STRASBURG — It's a big week for Strasburg's girls basketball team, and on Tuesday, the Rams started it off in impressive fashion.
The Rams knocked off Bull Run District rival Luray in a 56-46 victory.
The two programs have advanced to the state tourney numerous times over the last five years and played in the state semifinals in 2020. Strasburg head coach Darin Jenkins said it's always nice to get a win over the Bulldogs.
"It was a big win," Jenkins said. "I think over the years, us and them have created a little rivalry with [Luray graduate] Emilee [Weakley] over there and [Strasburg graduates] Christyan [Reid] and Jaden [Alsberry] over here. So that's a positive thing. It's always good for sports. I know they like beating us and we certainly like beating them. So anytime you can do it, it feels really good."
The Rams (10-1, 6-0 Bull Run) got off to a strong start, led by junior Macy Smith. Strasburg used a 7-0 run, all seven points coming from Smith, to take an 11-5 lead with 3:24 left in the opening period. The Rams never trailed the rest of the way.
Smith shot 80 percent (8-for-10) from the field in the first half and had 19 points to lead the Rams to a 30-19 halftime lead. Smith hit shots from all over the court — layups, 3-pointers, and mid-range jumpers.
"What keeps me motivated is who I play for," Smith said. "And I play for God. So that first half I just remembered who I played for and tried to have fun with my teammates too. And it was just a lot of fun."
In the second half, Luray defended Smith a little better and slowed her down. LHS head coach Joe Lucas put Luray 5-foot-10 senior Jaidyn McClung on the 5-foot-6 Smith, and it paid off as Smith scored only four points in the half.
"She's phenomenal," Lucas said of Smith. "We tried to put our best player on their best player, played some junk. We took her out of the game. She did a really good job of finding her teammates. Her teammates did a really good job of knocking down shots, making the extra pass. They had some other girls step up. I think that's the plan against them is to make other kids beat you and other kids beat us."
One of the players to step up for Strasburg was 5-foot-7 senior Emma Hooser. Jenkins said Hooser played solid defense on Luray's Lindsay Bly and had six points on offense.
"I thought Emma came in there tonight and really played solid defensively on [Bly]," Jenkins said. "And then offensively I thought she played with a lot more confidence tonight than she has in the past. It's something we've been working on with her and we saw some of it tonight. So we're just going to continue to build and continue to try an coach her up and build off this win."
Jenkins said he was also really pleased with the performance of freshman point guard Emily Gorrell.
"I thought she came in and ran the offense really well, limited our turnovers," Jenkins said. "I thought she had a great game as well."
Strasburg by at least 10 points for almost the entire second half. Strasburg freshman Jayden Stinnette hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth period to give the Rams their biggest lead of the game, 47-32, with 6:48 left.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 5-2 Bull Run) made one last run in the fourth period. Luray used a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 49-41 with 1:04 left. However, Gorrell and senior Jada Hill combined for five throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Smith said she thought it was the best the Rams have played all season.
"I think overall we played four quarters not just a half," Smith said. "And we played together and we worked hard, and defense turned into offense for us."
Luray was led by Emily Donovan with 17 points, while McClung and Bly had nine points each. Luray has another big game on Friday when it takes on Clarke County.
"That was a big one," Lucas said of the loss to the Rams. "They don't have any district losses. We play Clarke on Friday, who has one district loss. So it's sort of a logjam there, and that was a big one. It makes the one Friday even bigger now."
Smith finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Stinnette had 12 points, and five rebounds, and Gorrell had seven points and five rebounds for the Rams. Hooser added six points and seven rebounds for Strasburg.
Tuesday was the first of four games in seven days for the Rams, all against solid competition. Strasburg hosts Clarke County on Saturday and plays at Rappahannock County, which has one district loss, on Monday. Before those two games, Strasburg plays at Shenandoah County rival Central. The two teams met in Strasburg's Christmas tournament two weeks ago, and the Rams finished the game with a 10-0 run to pull out a 41-36 win.
"We're going to take one game at a time," Jenkins said. "We're not going to look ahead now. [Wednesday], we'll come in and try to get ready for Central. We know that's going to be another struggle, especially after what happened the last time. So we're going to try to prepare the best we can for them. And then after that game look at the next one. Just try to keep going as you get tired and the week goes on. The more you win the better it feels and it gives you a little more confidence and energy."
