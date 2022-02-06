STRASBURG — If Friday's Bull Run District Wrestling Tournament was a dress rehearsal for next week's regional tourney, Strasburg has to feel good about its chances of winning a region title.
The Rams had seven Bull Run District champions and had nine in the finals as they won the team title with 228.5 points. All the district wrestlers are automatically qualified for next week's regional tournament. The Bull Run District has eight of the 10 teams in the region.
"I think we wrestled good today," Strasburg coach Daniel Reynolds said. "It's nice when I can sit in the [coaches] chair [in the finals] for a while. I appreciate the guys because they give me that chance to sit there and coach them. It's really something special to be able to sit there and coach your athletes and it feels good to see them win."
Reynolds didn't have to leave his chair very often with the Rams having a finalist in nine of the 14 championship matches.
Strasburg freshman Peyton Dean started things off with a 10-3 win over Madison County's Evan Pack to win the 106-pound title.
Strasburg sophomore Heath Burks followed with a pin in 30 seconds over Clarke County's Kolton Vincent to win the 113-pound title.
"I felt good," Burks said. "The only bad part is I didn't get to take a shot. But he was pretty aggressive, and I got to capitalize off of that."
At 126 pounds, Central sophomore Corey Chapman defeated Strasburg freshman Jadon Shanholtz 3-1 to win the title.
"I was a little more motivated," Chapman said. "I lost last time to him (because) I messed up on a stupid mistake. And I was determined not to make that mistake again, and give it my all and try as hard as I could. And that's what I did, and I went out and won."
Strasburg senior Anakin Burks made quick work of East Rockingham freshman Timothy Kartyshev. Anakin Burks pinned Kartyshev in 30 seconds to win the 126-pound title.
At 132, Strasburg freshman Lucas Martinez defeated Central junior Isaac Dodd, 3-2, to win the title.
"My goal was to go out there and just wrestle my best, and I think I did that," Martinez said. "I know Dodd's going to be coming for me next week at regionals. So I just got to keep working hard."
Mountain View junior Jesse Lemon lost to Clarke County freshman Blake Jacobsen by pin in 4:39 in the 138-pound final. Lemon had defeated Jacobsen earlier in the season.
Strasburg sophomore David Burks beat Clarke County junior Cannon Long, 9-6, in the 145-pound final.
Strasburg freshman Donovan Burks completed the family sweep of titles by winning the 152-pound class. He beat Clarke County senior Colin Moran by technical fall, 15-0.
At 160 pounds, Strasburg junior Braden Stern pulled out one of the most dramatic wins of the finals. Stern rallied for five points in the last 15 seconds to knock off Mountain View junior Braxton Biller, 7-4.
"It was a fun match," Stern said. "There at the end I had to do something quick -- I needed points. I got the roll through tilt. I got what I needed and got the job done."
Central junior Odane Dodd pinned Madison County's Shawn Curtis in 51 seconds to win the 170-pound title.
Odane Dodd said he had a little extra motivation after seeing his brother, Isaac, lose in the 132-pound final.
"After that match, I got that anger and I was like 'I got to do this for my brother,'" Odane Dodd said. "He is my family, so part of that job was to do it for him, too."
Central junior Ryan Mickelwait lost in the 182-pound final to Clarke County senior Titus Hensler by majority decision, 16-4. Central sophomore Nathan Lopez lost in the 195-pound final to Clarke County senior Trace Mansfield by pin in 3:14.
Central wrestling coach Dustin Thomas said he was pleased with his team's overall performance.
"Honestly we wrestled pretty good," Thomas said. "I would say definitely some outcomes I would have expected to go the other way. It is what it is. It's how the sport works. ...I think we're right where we want to be for next week."
Strasburg junior Chuck Fake lost to Clarke County senior Michael Perozich in the 220-pound final, 5-1.
The Region 2B Tournament will be held at Stuarts Draft on Feb. 12.
Reynolds said he's looking forward to seeing what his team can do at the regional tourney.
"We're excited, we got another week to practice," Reynolds said. "We just want to keep the foot on the pedal. ...We're going to keep our eyes on the prize, on the ultimate goal -- first at regionals and then at states. That's what we want. So we're going to keep striving for it."
