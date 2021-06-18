LYNCHBURG — Just eight days prior, the quartet of close friends stood inside the auditorium of Fort Defiance High School and accepted state championship rings from the indoor season.
As it turns out, Ramsey Corbin, Luken Mason, Ashton Moyers and Nathan Shifflett now face the decision of which finger to add a second on after a blistering performance again on Friday.
The Indians 4x800 boys relay team finished with a personal-best time of 8:09.68 to cruise past Western Albemarle and win the Virginia High School League Class 3 outdoor state championship at the Matthews-Hopkins Track Complex at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The victory comes just months after the group won the boys indoor title back in February.
“I had a lot of anxiety and doubt going into this meet because of all of the tough competition,” Corbin said. “I was really glad to prove myself and run the best races that I possibly could.”
For Corbin, it was just the start of another stellar overall day for the junior standout.
In February, Corbin followed up the state-title relay win with a gold medal in the boys 1000.
So, on Friday, he finished with a time of 1:58.51 to win the Class 3 boys 800-meter run.
Corbin’s relay teammate, Shifflett, finished 15th in the 800 with a time of 2:15.94.
“I knew I couldn’t sit idle on my past achievements and that I had to give everything,” Corbin said.
Finally, to cap the day, Shifflett and Corbin also ran with Riley Claytor and Josh Jones and earned a seventh-place finish in the boys 4x100 relay with an impressive time of 3:37.26.
“We knew Western would be tough, but we had a solid plan and pace,” Shifflett said.
Mason added: “I’m extremely blessed. To cap off my senior year as state champs is amazing.”
The other winner was junior Dillon Taylor Jr. of Spotswood, who put on a show in the throwing events with a win in the discus throw (158-05) and a third-place finish in shot put (46-10.00).
“The state experience was amazing,” Taylor said. “I’ve been waiting for this experience for about two years now and it finally came. … Winning states was one of my dreams and it happened today. I couldn’t be more proud about that. There was a lot of pressure and I handled it well.”
Trailblazers senior Seth Harding (4:32.40) was fifth in the boys 1600 and joined Ross Iusica, Russell Kramer and Dylan Lam on the 4x800 relay team that finished fifth with a time of 8:28.60.
“I’m thrilled to make it to states my senior year,” Harding said. “It’s a nice finishing cap off my high school track career. It was really special because my grandpa drove down from Ohio to watch and it was his first time watching me. Our performance as a team was just fantastic.”
Spotswood standout freshman Taylor Myers put up another impressive overall day to cap her debut season as she finished third in the 3200 (11:20.92) and fifth in the 1600 (5:24.60).
“I’m really happy with how I did,” Myers said. “Doing both was really hard, especially considering how it was outside. I’m just so excited about how my freshman year went and my coaches — [Spotswood] coach [Sue] Rinker and [assistant] coach Margene [Moats] — are amazing.”
For Turner Ashby, senior Becca Shiflet finished her 100-meter hurdling career with a fourth-place finish and a time of 16.38 seconds. She was also part of the fifth-place 4x100 girls relay team with Sidney Early, Addie Riner and Avrie Shifflett, which finished with a blistering time of 52.49.
“It meant a lot to me to be able to travel back down to Liberty and compete in a great atmosphere,” Shiflet said. “It was a crazy ride and I’m glad to have spent three years running for mother, [TA coach Denise Shiflet] and the great hurdle coach in Justin Thompson.”
Knights freshman Raevin Washington, who won the Region 3C championship a week ago, finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00, but left the meet on Friday proud.
“The experience was great for my freshman year,” Washington said. “I’m happy I got the chance to do track this year. I had my ups and downs in track, but I had fun at the state championship.”
Broadway’s Evan Armentrout (51.75) was third in the boys 400 while teammate Walker Knicely (11-00.00) finished ninth in the pole vault. Ella Somers (4-10.00) was seventh in girls high jump.
“It was amazing,” Armentrout said. “I was able to talk with some of my competition before the race and we were all excited to run on such a beautiful day. … This meet really means a lot to me because it was my last one. I was able to go out there and just compete with some of the quickest guys out there and close out my high school career with a third-place finish.”
Other top performers locally included Waynesboro’s Kyan Kirby, who was runner-up in the boys high jump, and Michael Smith and De’Andre Clark, who finished 5th and 13th in the discus toss.
Wilson Memorial’s Eliza Dana was seventh in the girls 800 while Rockbridge County’s Megan Timmes was 12th in the girls 3200 and teammate Brianna Marando finished 13th in the discus.
It’ll be two or three months before any of the runners compete again and some will graduate.
But in an eight-day span, the Fort Defiance 4x800 relay team has as good of a time as anybody.
And that’s why Corbin, who now owns four state gold medals, left Lynchburg happy on Friday.
“My team did amazing,” Corbin said. “Not only did we give our best performance, but we also had a great time being with each other. It was an amazing day for all of us.”
