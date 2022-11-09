There's no pregame pep talk needed from Scott Turner or Dale Shifflett.
When Spotswood and Turner Ashby face off in any sport, it generates plenty of excitement. But on the gridiron in the regional playoffs? That's a different level.
“We know a lot of people on their team and we’d really like to beat them," Trailblazers sophomore Rayne Dean said. "They’re definitely our rivals.”
Fourth-seeded Spotswood will host the fifth-seeded Knights on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3C quarterfinals in a rematch of a thrilling regular-season contest.
TA won the first meeting 35-28 over the Trailblazers, but led 28-0 at half before Spotswood woke up and began to showcase its full potential in the second half.
“It’s always hard to play somebody twice," SHS head coach Dale Shifflett said. "For us, we got off to a slow start last time and we showed that we can play with them in the second half but both teams want to play 48 minutes. I think both of us left about half of a game on the table last time, so we have things to improve. It’s always fun playing an opponent that’s close. It’ll be a fun atmosphere for our kids.”
Led by sophomore signal-caller Elliott Brown, along with running backs James Stowe and Rayne Dean, along with receivers Aiden Grefe and Matt Craig, the Trailblazers have had a major turnaround this season despite a lot of youth.
“The biggest challenge is we’re playing a really good football team," Turner Ashby first-year head coach Scott Turner said. "They’re really well-coached. You’re in the playoffs. Everybody is going to be good when you get in there. First time, second time, they’re a good football team. We’ll prepare like any other week, but it’s the playoffs and it’s a good team and that’s what we have to get ready for.”
The Knights, in their first season under TAHS alum Turner, have been impressive, too, winning six of their last seven and capturing their second Valley District title.
Despite that and a head-to-head win over the Trailblazers, TA is forced to travel to Penn Laird for its regional opener after coming just behind in the power ratings.
"We are expecting a very hyped up team this Thursday and I think the biggest thing for us is doing our job," Knights receiver Micah Matthews said about facing the Trailblazers for a second time. "Everyone is very excited and pumped to play in the playoffs and it just comes down to locking in and doing our job."
Matthews is a big-time weapon on the outside for Turner Ashby, but Micah Shank has also been strong at quarterback and Beau Baylor is a physical running back.
Behind that trio, along with a handful of other key skill guys, the Knights are getting more comfortable in Turner's offense and it is showing as of late.
"This week has been very high energy and a high emphasis on win or go home," Matthews said. "I think the people we rely on are our line on both sides of the ball. If the big boys do good, we are going to have a good night again."
As the two teams prepare for a second meeting, TA would like another fast start.
But this time around, the Knights hope to sustain the momentum throughout.
“It’s going to be a challenge," TA lineman Brandon Pettit said. "We’re going to have to put it on them early. We have a good chance. We’ve got most of our guys now."
As the top two teams in the Valley District now get set to face off in a win-or-go-home scenario, the coaches admitted they've cranked up the intensity a bit.
“We try to keep the same approach," Turner said. "We keep it one day at a time. You’re playing meaningful football games when the leaves are falling and it’s getting colder. That means you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing. We’re excited for the challenge. It should be a fun night.”
When the Knights and Trailblazers meet on the field, the tension comes naturally.
These two teams have combined to lose just four games this season and have, by far, been the best squads in the Valley District and in Rockingham County.
So when they meet Thursday with the season on the line, no pep talk is needed.
“We’re hype," Craig said. "Everyone is pumped. This is what we were asking for and it came true. We didn’t exactly come out and play our best when we played them last time, but I think we showed what we can do in the second. If we come out, play our game, I think we can hang with anyone.”
