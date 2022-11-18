GREENVILLE — Some things have changed at Riverheads, but one thing that doesn’t change around here in November is the Gladiators advancing to the regional championship game.
Cayden Cook-Cash rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverheads to a 47-20 victory over Sussex Central in the Region 1B football semifinals on Friday in Greenville.
The six-time reigning state champion Gladiators will face Central Lunenburg in the regional final next week.
“That’s the thing when you get in the playoffs, survive and advance, and we did,” Riverheads first-year head coach Ray Norcross said. “We had a couple of players that did not play this week. Some of it was sickness. Some of it was discipline. But by no means is that an excuse. Sussex came up here and gave us everything we wanted.”
Luke Bryant added 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Gladiators, who dominated the second and third quarters to advance. Anthony Cropper was the biggest spark on offense for Sussex Central, racking up 136 all-purpose yards with a rushing touchdown.
Sussex gave the Gladiators a dose of their own medicine on the game’s opening drive, moving 80 yards on 16 plays, all on the ground. The drive, capped by an 8-yard touchdown run by Adrean Dublique, took all but two minutes and 21 seconds off the clock in the first quarter and left the Tigers leading 6-0 after a failed two-point attempt.
But Cook-Cash quickly answered, carrying four times on Riverheads first drive, including a 7-yard touchdown run to help put the home team on top 7-6 one play into the second quarter. Riverheads then came up with a stop on fourth down in Sussex territory and soon added another score by Luke Bryant to take an eight-point advantage midway through the second.
The Gladiators took firm control before halftime when Bennett Dunlap hit Caleb Weston across the middle for a 25-yard touchdown catch with 23 seconds left in the quarter. That made it 20-6 Riverheads at the break.
“We take a lot of pride in our run defense and tonight we got humbled a little bit (on the opening drive),” Norcross said. “On the flip side, our offense, when they were challenged, came out and we took care of business and that’s a good thing.”
Sussex came up with a stop early in the third quarter, but after the Tigers’ own drive failed to materialize, a bad snap on the punt set up the Gladiators with great field position on the Sussex 17-yard line. Two plays later Bryant was in the end zone again and Riverheads had a 20-point lead.
High snaps were an issue for the Tigers most of the night, with quarterback Edward Birchett often under pressure as soon as he hauled in the shotgun exchange. Riverheads (9-1) took full advantage as Sussex struggled to move the ball and the Gladiators built a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers cut into the lead a bit in the fourth with back-to-back scoring drives, getting within 13 points midway through the period. But Cook-Cash broke loose for a 50-yard score with 4:24 remaining to seal the deal for Riverheads, who will take on a Central Lunenburg team that ranked just behind the Gladiators in the Class 1 power point system heading into the playoffs.
“They are a good team,” Norcross said. “A very physical team from what I’ve seen on film of them. It should be a good game.”
Sussex 6 0 0 14 — 20
Riverheads 0 20 13 14 — 47
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Dublique 8 run (run failed), 2:21
Second Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 7 run (Brooks kick), 11:55
RIV — Bryant 3 run (Brooks kick), 4:20
RIV — Weston 25 pass from Dunlap (kick failed), 0:23
Third Quarter
RIV — Bryant 15 run (Brooks kick), 7:27
RIV — Cash 12 run (kick failed), 2:03
Fourth Quarter
S — Cropper 4 run (run failed), 7:30
S — Birchett 1 run (Birchett run), 4:34
RIV — Cook-Cash 50 run (Brooks kick), 4:24
RIV — Cook-Cash 5 run (Brooks kick), 1:45
