One of the best high school football coaches in the history of the state of Virginia has officially announced he will retire following 26 seasons on the sidelines.
Robert Casto informed Riverheads school officials that he will retire from teaching at the end of the year and from coaching the RHS football team on Tuesday. The news was first reported by Leland McCray of the YAC Sports Podcast and confirmed by sources to the Daily News-Record.
Casto compiled a 261-59 record during his tenure in Greenville and won a total of nine state championships, including the past six in a row at the Class 1 level.
The Gladiators have currently won 50 games in a row following their latest state championship win and currently hold the longest active winning streak in the country. Their six straight state titles is also a Virginia High School League state record.
Casto finished with 16 seasons with 10 or more victories, including the last 13 in a row. After originally opting to retire in 2019, he returned to the sidelines a few months later and went a perfect 39-0 with three state championships since.
After taking over for Ron Wilkerson as head coach in 1996, Casto never looked back. Since 1998, the Gladiators have had just one losing season, which came in 2004 (4-6).
