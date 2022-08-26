WAYNESBORO — It was the start of a new era for Riverheads, but the result looked awfully familiar.
Longtime assistant Ray Norcross made his debut in the head coach’s headset, replacing legendary Gladiators coach Robert Casto, who guided Riverheads to 50 consecutive victories, the longest active streak in the nation.
The streak stayed intact, with Riverheads rolling past Waynesboro, 61-14.
“It’s always good when you can win a game and everybody got to play,” Norcross said. “We struggled early and they were very physical in the line. They handled our guards and stuff. But a couple interceptions kind of swung our momentum. That’s a good team, but they got behind and kind of got predictable.”
The Gladiators finished the night within two games of owning the longest winning streak in Virginia High School League history.
Running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant had huge nights for Riverheads, each carrying for more than 140 yards and three touchdowns.
It didn’t take long for the six-time defending state champs to remind the Valley of its dominance. On Waynesboro’s third play of its opening possession, Riverheads defender Brendon Fortune stepped up and picked off the Little Giants’ pass.
Fortune went 40 yards untouched to the endzone to give the Gladiators a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. But Waynesboro didn’t lie down. The Giants controlled possession and moved the ball against the Gladiators defense, but stalled twice thanks to turnovers and penalties.
But the Giants got on the board with exactly two minutes left in the first quarter when Blake Jones found Xavier McCarthy across the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to make it a 7-6 Waynesboro lead.
Jones finished with 152 yards through the air, but turnovers continued to haunt Waynesboro.
“That is a pretty disheartening thing,” Norcross said. “Fumbles and interceptions played a key part in this game. I don't know that we were that many points better than them, but we were tonight.”
By halftime, Riverheads defensive back David Austin had come up with a pair of interceptions and the Gladiator ground game got going with Cook-Cash and Bryant breaking off big runs.
Waynesboro’s fifth turnover of the half set up Riverheads inside Giants’ territory late in the second quarter and it looked like the reigning champs were about to extend on a 33-7 lead. But Wayneboro’s Wyatt Harris scooped up a Gladiators fumble and out ran everyone 85 yards for a score.
Riverheads was able to tack on one more score before the half to make it 40-14 at intermission and continued to pour it on in the second half.
Riverheads 13 27 14 7 — 61
Waynesboro 7 7 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
R — Fortune 40 interception return (kick failed), 10:42
W — McCarthy 16 pass from Jones (Argueta kick),. 2:00
R — Bryant 15 run (Chavez kick), 1:37
Second Quarter
R — Cook-Cash 4 run (kick failed), 11:15.
R — Cook-Cash 20 run (Chavez kick), 6:43
R — Bryant 20 run (Chavez kick), 2:32
W — Harris 85 fumble return (Argueta kick), 1:11
R — Dunlap 1 run (Chavez kick), 0:04
Third Quarter
R — Cook-Cash 1 run (Chavez kick), 9:26
R — Bryant 1 run (Chavez kick), 9:04
Fourth quarter
R — Ramsey 2 run (Chavez kick), 9:24
