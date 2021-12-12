SALEM — There haven’t been a lot of opportunities for folks to get to know Cayden Cook-Cash.
And, quite frankly, the soft-spoken sophomore from Greenville seems to prefer it that way.
But after a vicious stiff-arm to a Galax defender that sent him to the ground, followed by a swift juke of another member of the Maroon Tide defense moments later, the running back made a quick stroll into the end zone from 38 yards out for the first score of the night during Riverheads’ 45-14 win on Saturday in the Virginia High School League Class 1 football championship.
Seconds later, the running back finally showed some emotion with a roar and a flex in the south end zone.
“It’s a lot,” said Cook-Cash, who is listed as a 6-foot-2, 182-pound running back and linebacker but plays a more versatile role on the field and looks a lot bigger on the field. “Our team is always pushing each other to be better and just coming out on top each year has been amazing.”
The history of the Gladiators is well-known and well-respected around the Shenandoah Valley.
What Robert Casto has built at the small school in Greenville is unmatched by any around the state. From his strict media policies with players to his unique offseason training, it’s a different atmosphere there and it's well-respected by his coaching peers.
And while Riverheads has had its fair share of great running backs over the years during their deep postseason runs, it may have one as special as they’ve seen in quite some time with Cook-Cash.
That’s not a slight at past RHS running backs. Zac Smiley, who graduated last season as the program’s all-time leading rusher and is now at Ferrum, will be remembered for eternity.
There were a number of physical, hard-nosed running backs throughout the 2000s. There were some speedsters mixed in there that made big plays. There were others known for their leadership.
But, my goodness, let’s talk about the physical specimen hat took the field on Saturday in Salem.
“We just take it one game at a time,” Cook-Cash said after the win. “It’s crazy to be here all the time.”
It sure is crazy. What the Gladiators have done, winning six straight state titles, is unfathomable.
But what might surpass that on the scale of believability is just how talented their new star is.
Cook-Cash’s highlight run in the first quarter stood out as part of his four-touchdown performance that included 216 yards on the ground, but it was far from the only play he made on the evening.
The very next series on Saturday, he rocked a Maroon Tide running back with a bone-jarring hit.
Throughout the second half, as fellow running back Luke Bryant started to have his own success in the run game with long run after long run, it was Cook-Cash’s blocking on the edge that set it up.
“Our offensive line came up big, guys made plays,” Cook-Cash said. “Crazy to see it all pay off again.”
Cook-Cash is a name that folks in Greenville have come to know and enjoy since he moved to the area from Georgia in fifth grade. It’s one that coaches in Augusta County and probably around the state at the Class 1 level are certainly familiar with.
But after back-to-back seasons in which the sophomore put forth another big-time effort to make his name known on the biggest stage, it’s probably time more folks around the state start to do that.
There aren’t a lot of opportunities to get to know Cook-Cash. But, he’s making the most of them when they come.
“It’s always fun,” Cook-Cash said with a smile. “Big games, big players. You make it happen.”
