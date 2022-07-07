The game of baseball has brought countless memories for Aidan Miller.
The two-time first-team All-Shenandoah District shortstop was a standout for Riverheads during his high school career, emerging as one of the area's best players over the past four years.
"Honestly, it’s been my dream ever since I could walk to play college baseball and it means the world to me, my family and my community to finally achieve that goal," said the recent RHS graduate.
Miller, a flashy shortstop that's consistent at the plate, will continue his college career next year in Harrisonburg as he heads to Eastern Mennonite.
The Royals, coached by former EMU player Adam Posey, have steadily improved in recent years and are a program that many around the Old Dominion Athletic Conference believe is on the rise.
"As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home," Miller said.
Miller was a four-year starter for the Gladiators, hitting .282 with 11 RBIs as a freshman before his sophomore campaign was canceled due to COVID-19.
In his return to the field as a junior, Miller hit .327 with a homer and 13 RBIs in 15 games played. He also earned a win on the mound with five strikeouts.
This past season, Miller was at his best, though. He finished with a remarkable .459 batting average with two home runs and 30 RBIs.
On the mound in 2022, Miller went 3-1 with 31.1 innings tossed and a 3.35 ERA.
"Coach Posey really recruited me hard and was really attentive in the recruiting process," Miller said. "That's what really drew me in."
Miller dedicated himself to the sport in recent seasons, not only shining with Riverheads during the spring but with the Dirtbags Baseball travel club.
His time spent playing the sport nearly year-round ultimately paid off as he now heads to play for one of the up-and-coming programs in Division III.
"All the long practices in the dark and early mornings paid off," Miller said.
Reflecting on his prep and travel career, Miller admitted he's faced a lot of big-time talent and one of his favorite memories came against an area star.
In 2019, while just a freshman, Miller faced former Page County standout and current James Madison pitcher T.R. Williams in the bottom of the seventh.
Ultimately, Miller was able to deliver a walk-off hit against the Panthers standout, giving the Gladiators a huge win and snapping Page's 43-game winning streak in the process.
"To be honest, that's my favorite memory," Miller said. "T.R. is a great guy and an amazing pitcher and a really cool friend of mine."
There's been a lot of impressive talent to come out of Greenville in recent years, but there's no doubt Miller's resume is up there with some of the best.
"In my opinion, I left behind a great legacy in the halls and on the field," Miller said. "I am proud of the person I was [off the field] in high school."
Baseball has created memories for Miller since he was just a child.
Now, as he heads to Harrisonburg to begin a new journey with a fresh set of teammates, coaches and fans, he's anxious to make more with the Royals.
"My legacy will live on forever," Miller said. "I'm looking forward to playing with new people in college and leaving a mark in Harrisonburg."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.