WAYNESBORO — Summer Wallace has done in three years what no other Riverheads female track athlete has done in four.
On Wednesday, the Gladiator senior’s 48-point performance at the Waynesboro Track Invitational put her atop the school’s all-time track cumulative points list.
She’s accumulated just shy of 800 points in 18 meets despite spring sports being canceled during her COVID-restricted freshman year.
“That’s very exciting,” said Wallace, who had a pair of first, second, and third-place finishes at Wednesday’s meet. “I feel like I’ve been having a bit of a rough time with some of my events, just getting back to the level I was. Setting that record today brings the day up a lot.”
Wallace wasn’t the only athlete with a phenomenal performance or a record-setting day. Waynesboro’s Jasmine Redifer put on a show for the home crowd, winning both hurdling events, the long jump and the triple jump.
Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell is believed to have set a new school record in the long jump, and Fort Defiance’s Kaity Ruiz broke her record in the 400 with a time of 59.15.
“I really want to get under 59. That’s the goal,” Ruiz said. “This is a really strong start to the season. I’ve been really working on my arms. The quicker my arms are, the quicker my feet are going to go.”
Stuarts Draft’s John Hurd also put his name in his school’s record book, setting a new best in the triple jump.
“I didn’t do a run up or anything,” Hurd said. “I just lined up for it, and I went for it. I looked down, and it was just an amazing jump. My first phase was perfect. I rolled off the board perfectly. On the second phase, I sort of leaned into it some, but when I was finished, it was perfect. My landing felt good and everything.”
Girls Meet Results
In a meet that featured all seven Shenandoah District schools, Fort Defiance took first place in the girls’ meet with 110 points. Ruiz won the 100 in addition to the 400. Trinity Neff won the mile, and Abby Lane took first in the 800. The Indians also took home wins in the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Waynesboro took second with 80 points, with Redifer accounting for all four of the Little Giant first-place finishes.
Riverheads was third with 92 points. Wallace had both of the Gladiator first-place finishes. Stuarts Draft was fourth with 85 points. Abby Mikolay, fresh off a throwing state championship last outdoor season and an indoor state championship this year, continued her elite performances by winning the shot put and discus throws.
Wilson Memorial was fifth with 83 points. Quinn Franklin won the 3,200.
Staunton was sixth with 49 points. The Storm finished first in the 400 relay.
Boys Meet Results
Waynesboro finished in first place with a team score of 114.50. Gage Groves won the 800, and Adam Groves won the 1600. Trent Snyder took home the pole vault crown, and Amari Carter won an exciting 100-meter dash race. Qua’ran Patterson won the 110 hurdles, and the Groves brothers helped the Little Giants win the 3200 relay.
Stuarts Draft took home second place with a team total of 97, with Hurd’s triple jump championship accounting for the Cougars’ first-place finish.
Staunton was third. The Storm scored 84.5 points as Cabell took home victories in long jump, high jump, and 200. The Storm 400 relay team also closed the meet with an exciting win.
Riverheads finished fifth with a score of 78. Aden Slack won the 400. Dillon Schaefer won the discus, and the Gladiators won the 1600 relay.
Fort Defiance finished fifth. The Indians amassed 65 points. BC Summerfield won the 300 hurdles, and Parker Blosser won the 3200.
With 61 team points, Wilson finished sixth. Parker Showalter took first in the shot put.
Buffalo Gap finished seventh with 27 points.
