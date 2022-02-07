GREENVILLE — It was one of the only times in his coaching career where A.J. Dobzeniecki can remember being satisfied with receiving a runner-up trophy.
"I was so proud of that," the Buffalo Gap wrestling coach said. "I truly was."
For Dobzeniecki, a former R.E. Lee wrestler that is now taking on the task of leading the Buffalo Gap wrestling room to uncharted territory as a coach, the second-place finish wasn't as hard to swallow when he saw who finished first.
“Earlier in the week, I had brought it up to the team," Dobzeniecki said. "I thought we had a chance. When it happened and we sealed it up, it was amazing. This is our first trophy, a special moment, for sure. It’s special to come behind a powerhouse like Riverheads. A lot of our kids are friends with those guys, train with them. … It was special for me, special for the kids.”
The Gladiators had 10 individual champions and will advance their entire roster to the state tournament after winning their sixth consecutive Region 1B title on Saturday in Cumberland. The Gladiators scored 310.5 points while Buffalo Gap scored 166 as the runner-up
“I expected them to do well, but they went above and beyond what I expected," Riverheads coach Scott Swats said. "I’m ecstatic. It’s always awesome to be able to sit in the coaches chair in 11 out of 14 championship matches. That’s a real honor.”
While most attention on the school on the south end of Augusta County is placed on the powerhouse football program that's won 50 straight games and six consecutive state titles, the Gladiators have quietly built a dynasty in the wrestling room as well.
“One key has been getting involved with the youth program," Swats said. "These juniors, I started coaching when they were young. Those kids have grown up with me. They know what’s expected of them. We mesh well with the football program. They push to us, we push to them. We help each other out.”
If it weren't for Grundy, which owns a state-record 23 wrestling championships as a program and is the favorite for a 24th at the Class 1 level this year, there'd likely be a few more on the mantle in Greenville.
The Gladiators have quietly been a state contender for the past decade under Swats and will be again on Feb. 19 in Salem. This season, Riverheads won the Shenandoah District regular-season title in a league filled with talented teams. Wilson Memorial won the Region 3C title on Saturday while Fort Defiance was fourth.
“When he took over the program, he was starting from the bottom," Dobzeniecki said of Swats. "I have a lot of respect for him. He really took that program from last in the district, last in the region. You can put him in the same category. It’s a collective effort from all of those [coaches] over there. They’ve done it right, set it up to where they have quality kids coming in year in and year out.”
Evan Annese (113), Jake Yowell (120), Jude Robson (126), Ethan Eppard (132), Caleb Ramsey (138), Jax Allebaugh (145), Cody Cash (170), Luke J. Bryant (182), Cayden Cook-Cash (195) and Kobe Ayers (285) all won their respective weight classes for the Gladiators. Other state qualifiers include David Austin (second, 152), Jesse Oldham (third, 106), Beau Smith (fourth, 220) and Noah Ross (fifth, 152).
For the Bison, Jacob Carter (first, 220), Mark Yoder (second, 182), Bryde Hildebrand (second, 145), Hunter Cline (third, 152), Colby Yeago (third, 145), Ryan Shiflet (fourth, 170), Nathan Wilcher (fourth, 132), Tucker Smiley (fourth 120), Dalton Ashley (fifth, 113) and Caleb Yoder (third, 126) will advance to the state tournament.
“I knew our schedule would help us pull something special off, but we had to show up," Dobzeniecki said. "And we did that on Saturday. We were able to show up.”
The Virginia High School League Class 1 state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 19 at the Salem Civic Center and for Swats and the Gladiators, the expectation of continuing the program's winning tradition has already set in.
The Riverheads wrestling program may not be the most popular one out of Greenville, but it's building a reputation that's impressive in its own respect as the one on the gridiron.
“We never stop talking about it," Swats said. "Some of these kids go to other sports, but they tell us they can’t wait for wrestling. They know we hold them to a high standard in the weight room and doing the right thing in the offseason. A lot of these kids are three-sport athletes and it’s tough on them. It’s like a job and they do a great job at it. They know what’s expected from us as coaches. It’s a smooth transition and there’s a lot of stuff we just don’t have to worry about with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.