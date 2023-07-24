2022-23 ALL-VALLEY FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Riverheads' Cayden Cook-Cash

GREENVILLE — It would have been easy for Cayden Cook-Cash to pack things up.

After suffering an injury early in the season and his college potential continuing to rise, some athletes would have taken that opportunity to focus on rehab and better themselves individually.

But that’s not how the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Riverheads running back has ever been wired.

“I was in limited motion, so I had to think about that a lot throughout the game,” Cook-Cash said. “There were times where I felt like I couldn’t do normal things but I never considered not playing in the game.”

Cook-Cash is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Football Player of the Year.

“As good of a football player as he is, he’s a better young man,” Gladiators head coach Ray Norcross said. “His success as a player is not only God-given, but the result of him working extremely hard.”

Cook-Cash is the two-time Virginia High School League Class 1 Player of the Year.

In helping the Gladiators now win seven straight state titles, he’s been a three-time all-state selection.

“I have been fortunate to have coached many good young men, but none have worked harder and been more of a team player and leads by example,” Norcross said about Cook-Cash. “He has strong values, and that speaks volumes about the way he was raised. His stats represent a premier student-athlete that some colleges will be lucky to get, but his character will make him someone they can count on.”

Despite missing some game action, Cook-Cash ran for 1,879 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns.

He earned those numbers on just 175 carries, meaning he averaged 10.7 yards per carry last season.

In addition, defensively, he was an all-state linebacker with hard-hitting, game-changing potential.

“Cayden Cook-Cash definitely has many of the measurables colleges look for when recruiting,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “He’s a great high school athlete, and when those college coaches get him on campus, he will reach untapped potential. We look forward to the challenge this fall.”

Cook-Cash recently received his first Division I offer from Maine, but more could be on the horizon.

In addition to getting fully healthy, he said he’s spent much of his offseason at various college camps.

“I grew up here with these guys,” Cook-Cash said about his Riverheads teammates. “They’ve been here since I first moved here, and I have always felt loyalty to them. They’ve always been there for me.”

Entering his final season at the high school level, Cook-Cash’s best days on the gridiron are ahead of him.

It would’ve been easy for him to pack up things a year ago and focus on his long-term college prospects.

But the team-first, hard-nosed back has never operated that way and is hopeful it pays off this season.

“I believe God has a plan,” Cook-Cash said. “Whatever happens in the long run happens. If college works out, I will be ecstatic. But if for some reason college didn’t work out, that’s what what was meant to be.”