2022-23 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS INDOOR TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Riverheads' Summer Wallace

GREENVILLE — It’s a rarity to find an event Summer Wallace didn’t compete in.

The standout senior athlete did it all during her four years with Riverheads.

From pole vault to high jump to sprints and even distance races, the versatile track and field star provided points for the Gladiators across the board throughout her entire career.

“I started running when I was about 5 or 6 years old,” Wallace said. “I got into it because of my dad. He is a very good runner, and he started taking my sister and me to track meets when we were kids. I started running shorter distance races and then eventually added in the long jump and the high jump a few years later. I spent all my summers growing up going to track meets, and in sixth grade, I also started doing cross country in the fall.”

Wallace is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record Girls Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Her final winter season was certainly one for the books as she ranked in the top three in the area in seven different events, earning all-state status in every single one as well.

The Riverheads star was runner-up at the Virginia High School League Class 1/2 state meet in the pole vault, fourth in the long jump, fifth in the high jump, fourth in the 500-meter dash, and also reached the state meet for the 300-meter dash and the triple jump.

She won four regional titles and was named the Region 1B/2B Athlete of the Meet.

“Overall, it was a good year,” Wallace said. “It was difficult coming off of multiple winning seasons not to get any more state titles, but that is never an easy task, and I’m proud.”

The work ethic Wallace displayed throughout her decorated career wore off on her Gladiator teammates and also helped influence other athletes around her in Augusta County.

Now, she said she could see that all those extra hours were well worth it in the end.

“The biggest thing is to work hard daily,” Wallace said. “Whenever I’m at practice or meets, I give my full effort to improving and competing at my best. Another big thing for me is my faith. I owe all glory to God for the success that I have had. On the days when it is hard, he is there to help me. I run to honor and bring glory to him. That is my main motivation. Although it will be a big change, I can’t wait for what lies ahead.”

What lies ahead for Wallace is now competing at Bridgewater College this fall.

After growing up and competing under her dad in high school, she said she feels ready.

And whatever the Eagles ask of her — much like at Riverheads — she’ll be ready to do.

“I am excited to continue growing and improving over the next year,” Wallace said. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue doing the sport I love.”