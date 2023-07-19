2022-23 ALL-VALLEY WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Riverheads' Jake Yowell

GREENVILLE — Jake Yowell envisions nurturing, caring for, and showing love to animals one day.

Coincidentally, when on the wrestling mat, the Riverheads junior treats his opponents quite oppositely.

“Jake is a great wrestler, competitor, and even more so — a great kid,” Buffalo Gap head coach A.J. Dobzeniecki said. “He’s been wrestling for so long, and you can tell he loves the competition.”

Yowell is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Wrestler of the Year.

This past season, the Gladiators star captured his second consecutive Virginia High School League Class 1 state title in the 126-pound weight class, capping a dominant overall season that saw him shine.

“He’s so quick and technical that you must be perfect to beat him,” Dobzeniecki said. “He’s not going to make many mistakes out there, and you have to be ready for everything. He never stops attacking.”

Yowell went 43-5 last year, with all five losses coming against elite wrestlers from much bigger schools in the Northern Virginia and Pennsylvania area. He placed eighth at a tournament against some of the top wrestlers in the Pennsylvania region but left his coaches and teammates impressed with his fight.

“Jake has a great family and support system,” Riverheads veteran head coach Scott Swats said. “He has awesome club coaches and offseason coaches. He puts the work in and has one of the best internal motors I’ve seen. He always trains hard. When I think of a student-athlete, I think of Jake Yowell.”

As the Region 1B and VHSL Class 1 state title winner, Yowell’s dominance was displayed all year.

But he said those non-district battles against perennial powers from around the state early in the year are what goes a long way in helping prepare him for the big stage at the state meet in Salem each year.

“It’s fun seeing the improvement throughout the season,” Yowell said. “It’s fun getting competition.”

Yowell fell in love with the sport at a young age, beginning to get involved in elementary school.

Once he got to the prep level, he entered a program that can be considered one of the best in the state.

“It’s just like a family,” Yowell said. “We all get along so well, and it’s just a lot of fun. We push each other every day and compete with each other. We like just to battle it out and to make each other better.”

After high school, Yowell hopes to become a veterinarian, and that’s his primary focus in his search.

Wrestling, of course, would be a nice bonus, but his love for animals is the main motivation.

So as he enters his senior year, ready to serve as an animal of his own on the mat in some sense, Yowell’s focus remains on what’s in front of him as he prepares to go for title No. 3 in his final season at this level.

“It was awesome last year,” Yowell said. “It was a fun memory. But now I just plan on lifting and working and getting stronger and stronger. My focus is just on trying to do it again one more time next season.”