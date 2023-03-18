On Thursday, sophomore midfielder Zac Brooks and junior striker Pablo Chavez each finished with a hat trick as Riverheads coasted to an impressive 8-0 non-district blowout victory over Covington on the road.
Senior defender Kyle Miles added a goal and an assist for the Gladiators (1-0), while Wyatt Eavers, another senior, also had a goal, and Jackson Brammer added two assists.
In goal for Riverheads, senior keeper Nathan Butler had four saves in the shutout.
The Gladiators will host the Cougars in a non-district rematch on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.