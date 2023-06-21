There were a number of Riverheads players honored on Tuesday.
Gladiators junior forward Pablo Chavez and senior defender Caleb McLanahan were named to the Virginia High School League Class 1 all-state boys soccer first team.
In addition, Riverheads senior midfielder Kyle Miles earned second-team honors.
Galax senior midfielder David Espinoza was named the Class 1 Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Northampton head coach Chase Baxa is the state’s Coach of the Year.
During his senior year, Espinoza, an attacking midfielder, led the Maroons to a 20-1-1 record and the state semifinals, scoring 22 goals and contributing 18 assists. His junior year was equally impressive, as he helped his team win the Class 1 state title with 18 goals and 15 assists, defeating Northampton 2-0 in the finals.
Baxa took on a soccer team with only 14 players in 2021, but in just three years, he has led the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back state final appearances in 2022 and 2023, winning the Class 1 state title this year with a 4-1 victory over Westmoreland. The Yellow Jackets have an impressive record of 32-11-0, including a 16-4-0 record in 2023, under Baxa.
