In Greenville, senior Lucas Edwards and freshman Brody Phillips combined to pitch a complete-game shutout, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out nine as Riverheads cruised past Covington 10-0 in non-district baseball on Monday.
Grady Campbell, a sophomore, was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Gladiators (2-1), while junior Camden Huffer finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the non-district win.
Logan Austin, Bennett Dunlap, and Henley Dunlap all had an RBI single apiece for Riverheads, while freshman Holden Fitzgerald added a two-run single of his own.
The Gladiators are back in action Thursday at non-district opponent Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.