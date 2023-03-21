In Greenville, junior striker Pablo Chavez had three goals and a pair of assists as Riverheads crushed non-district foe Covington in boys soccer action on Monday.
Kyle Miles, a senior defender, added a hat trick of his own for the Gladiators, while sophomore Jackson Brammer and junior Davian Moats-Short had a goal each.
Moats-Short also had an assist, while sophomore Zac Brooks dished out two, senior Luke Cypher added another, and senior Gabe Milo also chipped in with one.
Riverheads (2-0) was back in action Tuesday at home against James River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.