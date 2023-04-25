GREENVILLE — The duo of Maggie Robertson and Whitney Abshire had a big day offensively as Riverheads scored 11 first-inning runs and never looked back en route to a 13-0 five-inning Shenandoah District softball rout of Staunton on Monday in Greenville.
In that opening frame, the Gladiators batted around their lineup as they scored six runs before the Storm recorded an out in the inning.
Riverheads assistant coach Glenwood Bridges, who served as the head coach for the day, was thrilled with his team's fast start on Monday.
"Girls did well tonight," Bridges said. "Got the bunts in, got the practice in with the bunts and stuff and fielded the ball well tonight."
Abshire, a sophomore infielder, had a two-run homer in that first inning for the Gladiators, while Robertson, the standout junior shortstop, also had an RBI in the frame.
"She got that good," Bridges said about Abshire's blast. "She had been in a little bit of a hitting slump. Hopefully this will bring her out of her hitting slump. … Maggie, she's one of those athletes. You can give her anything — a bunt sign or a hit sign — she's going to get it done for you."
Robertson had a 3-for-4 day with a double, a triple, and two RBIs for the Gladiators (7-3, 4-2 Shenandoah), who have now won four straight.
"The first hit felt the best; it was a line drive," Robertson said. "I just put all three of them in contact and ran the bases."
Staunton (2-11, 0-6 Shenandoah) did get a couple of base runners throughout the duration of the five innings, including a two-out double in the top of the first by senior Amelia Hicks, but the Gladiators were able to get out of the jams when they had them.
Staunton will play in Fishersville on Friday against the Wilson Memorial. Meanwhile, Riverheads has a big home game against Shenandoah District-leading Stuarts Draft on Friday in Greenville.
