With a hard-fought and impressive sweep of doubles, Riverheads earned a 7-2 Shenandoah District win over Fort Defiance in girls tennis action in Greenville on Thursday.
Senior Ailena Kwieciniski and junior Brenna Collins paired together for an 8-6 victory at No. 1 doubles for the Gladiators in one of the closest matches of the day.
Junior Brenna Collins and senior Taia Chandler won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles for Riverheads, while sophomores Madison Catless and Marisa Duff returned with an 8-1 win at No. 3.
In the singles matches, Collins, Chandler, Catlett, and Duff earned victories at No. 3 through No. 6 for RHS in the win.
Logan Braun, a senior, and sophomore Addyson Mooney earned two wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles for the Indians.
The Gladiators (6-6, 3-5 Shenandoah) ride their two-match winning streak into a district home match against Stuarts Draft on Monday, while Fort (5-6,3-5 Shenandoah) will aim to snap a two-match skid with a non-district match at Turner Ashby.
