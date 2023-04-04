The dominant start to the 2023 campaign continued Monday as unbeaten Riverheads coasted to a 9-0 shutout of Shenandoah District opponent Fort Defiance in boys tennis action in Greenville.
Senior standout Cayden Swats earned an 8-1 win at No. 1 singles for the Gladiators, while senior Ethan Eppard won 8-4 at No. 2 and RHS senior Colby Cash cruised to an 8-1 victory at the No. 3 spot.
The Gladiators also got victories from sophomore Mason Mays, senior Luke Bryant and sophomore Isaac Grimm in the final three singles matches to enter doubles play with a convincing advantage.
From there, the result didn’t differ as Swats and senior Adam Higgins won 8-1 in the doubles match, with Eppard/Cash and Mays/Grimm also earning a pair of 8-4 and 8-5 victories in the other contests.
Riverheads (4-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) returns to action Thursday with its third Shenandoah District contest against rival Stuarts Draft at home, while Fort (1-2, 0-1 Shenandoah), which has now lost back-to-back matches following a season-opening win, will travel to Waynesboro on Wednesday for a district match.
(0) comments
