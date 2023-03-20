Riverheads mustered up just two hits and committed six errors in a 15-1 blowout loss to non-district baseball opponent Alleghany County in Covington on Friday.
It was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance for the Gladiators, who gave up 15 runs on just seven hits but walked eight and were error-prone in the field.
Brendon Fortune and Trevor Lilley, a pair of juniors, had the lone hits for RHS.
Fortunately for Riverheads (1-1), its season opener against Covington went much better as it rolled to a 15-1 non-district victory of its own on the road in that one.
Lucas Edwards, a senior, struck out seven in three shutout innings to start for the Gladiators, while sophomore Ethan Fitzgerald then tossed two perfect innings in just 31 pitches, striking out five of his own to close out the five-inning rout.
At the plate for RHS, senior Bennett Dunlap was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored, and three RBIs while Camden Huffer had a two-run double.
Fortune, Lilley, Logan Austin, Henley Dunlap, Fitzgerald, Levi Dunlap and Brody Phillips all finished with one hit apiece for Riverheads, while Austin, Fortune, Fitzgerald, and Levi Dunlap all added an RBI apiece to their day as well.
