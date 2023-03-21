In Greenville, junior shortstop Maggie Robertson went 4-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs as Riverheads crushed non-district softball opponent Covington 13-3 on Monday.
Whitney Abshire, a sophomore, was 3-for-4 with a homer of his own for the Gladiators, while freshman outfielder Kallie Poole went 2-for-2, and Montana Deming, a sophomore, was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Destiny Good, a senior pitcher, struck out eight in a complete-game effort for unbeaten RHS.
The Gladiators (3-0) are back in action Thursday at non-district opponent Harrisonburg.
