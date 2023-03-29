Freshman ace Holden Fitzgerald tossed four strong innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks while racking up 10 strikeouts, but Riverheads managed only four hits in a 6-2 non-district home loss to Alleghany County on Tuesday.
Camden Huffer, a junior, had the lone extra-base hit for the Gladiators — a double — and scored a run, while junior Brendon Fortune also chipped in with an RBI single for the Gladiators.
Sophomore Logan Austin and junior Trevor Lilley had the only other hits for RHS, while Austin also tossed 1.1 scoreless innings, giving up two runs and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Riverheads (2-2) is back in action Monday against Harrisonburg in a rare Class 1-Class 5 non-district battle in Greenville.
