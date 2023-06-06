STAUNTON — Riverheads head coach Dillon Norcross felt if they could make it to doubles on Monday, that was their key to victory.
Unfortunately, they didn't get that chance, as the Gladiators were defeated 5-1 by Bruton at Mary Baldwin University in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys tennis state semifinals.
"Singles really benefits players who've been playing tennis their whole life," Norcross said. "Us, who haven't been, I knew it was going to be a struggle. I thought if we got to doubles, we'd have a shot, we just didn't get to it. We had some competitive games, we just couldn't get enough points when we needed them."
Senior Cayden Swats, the Region 2B singles champion, was taken down by Bruton's Simphiwe Matibini in a three-set tiebreaker in the No. 1 match. Anson Li blanked Riverheads' Colby Cash 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 spot.
Senior Adam Higgins picked up Riverheads' sole win of the day in a 6-2, 6-0 rout of Thomas Lienard in the No. 3 seed. Seniors Ethan Eppard and Luke Bryant fell 4-3, 4-3 to their respective Bruton opponents Max de Winter and Nick Felsman in the No. 4-5 spots. Rounding things out was Riverheads' Cayden Cook-Cash falling 3-6, 3-6 to Leon Strain in the No. 6 hole.
Norcross was proud to see his team's progression, noting many of them are still new to tennis. He said that while it's a good problem to have, they often become "spoiled" at the success of Riverheads athletics that they set incredibly high standards.
"These kids think it's a state championship or bust," Norcross said. "I don't believe in moral victories, but these kids who didn't know how to play went toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the state, held their own, and they've gotten so much better every step of the way. I'm so proud of them."
Cayden Swats is one of those that hasn't had much tennis experience, but it's safe to say he played this season as if he did, after claiming the 2B singles crown. Swats know he's leaving a great program behind with a well-knowledged coach.
"He runs practices well [and] teaches us everything we know," Cayden said. "Our team works together, we're all friends [and] we have the chemistry there to work together as a team."
The Gladiators have come a long way since Norcross took over the reins, but they still have more they want to achieve. Norcross knows he's losing significant pieces to the puzzles in his seniors, but he's hopeful the younger guys will step up in their place next year.
"I want this program to build and be more than just a couple of kids," Norcross said. "I'm excited to see where we are next year."
