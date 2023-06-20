After another special postseason run, Riverheads had several players individually honored Monday.
The Gladiators went 5-13-1 this season with a young, inexperienced roster but still managed to capture the Region 1B title and advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 1 semifinals.
Riverheads standout senior forward Ysabel Fernandez was named to the all-state first team for the second consecutive year and was joined by teammates Cate Schooley and Ella Arehart. Schooley and Arehart, a pair of sophomore, earned first-team honors as a midfielder and an at-large selection.
There were also a number of talented Gladiators who earned second-team honors as standout sophomore midfielder Mara Cypher, senior midfielder Irissa Russell, and a pair of senior defenders in Violet Cross and Julia Dixon were all honored with their first all-state selections of their careers.
Eastern Montgomery senior midfielder Maddie Bruce was named the Class 1 Player of the Year after scoring 52 goals and dishing out 32 assists while guiding the Mustangs to a state championship.
The Shenandoah signee’s 136 points this season placed her in the top 10 of single-season totals in VHSL girls soccer history and is considered one of the best of all-time, statistically, in state history.
Eastern View head coach Whitney Shaver was named the state’s Coach of the Year. The Mustangs have won 54 consecutive games and are 68-3 since Shaver took over the program in 2019.
