GREENVILLE — It was Maggie Robertson’s birthday on Monday, so she celebrated in a big way by guiding her team to a critical Shenandoah District victory at home.
The junior shortstop and Bridgewater College commit drove in three runs off two hits, including a double, as Riverheads defeated Stuarts Draft in rivalry softball action.
“It came in handy when we needed it,” Robertson said. “We needed a spark to get going because it was a close game and I thought it got the team going and executed it well.”
It wasn’t just Robertson coming up big for the Gladiators either, as sophomore Whitney Abshire went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and also earned the win in relief.
“The girls battled tonight,” RHS head coach Mike Walters said. “Whenever we play Draft, it’s always a tough game and the girls continue to battle. They never got down, they always kept each other up all game. Those key hits were key, some of those hits came in timely. Moments we needed them, they put them in play for us.”
Abshire scored three runs at the plate for Riverheads and struck out three in two frames of relief work, while senior Destiny Good struck out six across the first five innings.
Sophomore infielder Cheyenne Bottenfield and senior Olivia Lyszaz added RBI doubles for the Gladiators, while junior Ella Galford and freshman Kallie Poole had a hit.
“Maggie Robertson and Whitney Abshire — 3-for-3,” Walters said. “It’s Mag’s birthday. She had a great game, but she’s a leader and we lean heavily on Mags … She came up producing today. I can’t say enough about the pitching. Destiny had a couple of tough innings there. We brought in Abshire, who really hasn’t pitched all season, she just came off arm surgery and she came in and finished it up. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
Junior infielder Allison Brooks and freshman Allyson Lunsford each homered for the Cougars in the setback, while senior catcher Gracie Martin had a pair of hits and a run scored, and senior Amelia Bartley finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs herself.
Emberley Coffey, a junior infielder, also had a double and two RBIs for Draft.
Riverheads (8-4, 5-3 Shenandoah) has now won five of six and returns to action Thursday at home against district opponent Fort Defiance, while the Cougars (11-5, 7-2 Shenandoah) were right back at it on Tuesday at home against Staunton.
