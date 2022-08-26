SWOOPE — It was a dominating effort in its season opener on Friday.
Buffalo Gap jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 35-7 non-district win over James River in high school football action in Swoope.
Bison junior running back Blake Robertson had three total touchdowns, including returning the opening kickoff of the game 90 yards to spark the home team as it never looked back in this one.
“It was one of those things that we worked on quite a bit,” Gap fourth-year head coach Brad Wygant said about the opening kickoff. “We have a drive to make sure our playmakers make the plays and Blake Robertson is one of them. ... Our guys did a great job on that return.”
The Bison defense made some huge red-zone stops, along with notching three interceptions in the game, including two from junior defensive back Cole Blackwell.
Wygant praised Blackwell’s performance, especially the first interception.
“[Blackwell’s] been a guy who has put in an offseason that any player, any coach would want,” Wygant stated. “I’m excited that he did it, he made a couple of big plays for us. And that [second] catch, it was technical, he tracked the receiver, found the ball and made a play on it. They have an extremely talented quarterback and no coach should be disappointed with that throw. ... Cole just made a play.”
Senior running back Dylan Alphin had a huge day on the ground for Gap (1-0), notching over 180 yards rushing in the game as the lead back for the Bison rushing attack that was potent all game long. Robertson had 160 all-purpose yards in the game, including all three of his scores and a trick play pass to convert a fourth down in the second half of the game leading to their fourth touchdown.
“I really appreciate the blocking for me,” Robertson said.
Wygant also had some great thoughts about his rushing attack, emphasizing the offensive line’s performance.
“We were pretty excited about the way we did things,” Wygant said. “Our offensive line, we can’t do anything without them. They really embraced what we are doing. ... They are the unsung heroes.”
James River 7 0 0 0 — 7
Buffalo Gap 14 7 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
BG — Robertson 90 kickoff return (Bright Kick), 11:43
JR — Church 1 run (Potter Kick), 10:02
BG — Robertson 31 run (Bright Kick), 6:36
Second Quarter
BG — Yeago 42 run (Bright Kick), 3:14
Third Quarter
BG — Hildebrand 2 run, (Bright Kick) 3:33
Fourth Quarter
BG — Robertson 23 run (Bright Kick), 10:41
