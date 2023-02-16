FISHERSVILLE — Getting more than a sentence out of Wilson Memorial sophomore CC Robinson as she talks about herself is a difficult task.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward has been reserved since she first stepped foot into WMHS.
But in her second year on the varsity level with the Green Hornets, she’s continued to develop into one of the area’s brightest up-and-coming stars.
“It’s been fun to see CC’s personality develop this year,” veteran Wilson Memorial head coach Jackie Bryan said. “Last year, she was pretty quiet and shy. This year, she has become more confident in speaking up and being vocal toward teammates.”
Robinson immediately opened eyes last season with her unique knack for dominating the boards.
And although she still does that — it is a rarity for her not to hit double digits in rebounds — her all-around game has made her a force down low.
“CC creates a great inside presence for us,” Bryan said. “She has an uncanny ability to rebound and a real nose for the ball. She is very coachable and has worked hard to add to her game. It’s been exciting to see how she has grown over the last two years with her post moves and face-up moves. It’s even more exciting to know she has only tapped into her potential as a basketball player.”
Robinson’s commitment to the game has paid off as the seventh-seeded Green Hornets prepare to take on No. 10 Brookville in the first round of the Region 3C tournament on Friday in Fishersville.
The standout forward has impressively averaged a double-double this year and is one of the best rebounders in the entire Shenandoah Valley.
“My coaches have helped me to develop as a player since I entered the program in eighth grade,” Robinson said. “Coach Bryan gives us opportunities as a team to play in the offseason, and that gives us confidence. I enjoy rebounding. It is one of my favorite parts of the game.”
On both ends of the floor, Robinson serves as the start, with the team getting her the ball in the low post on offense and using her as a defensive force on the other end before breaking into transition.
“CC has dedication like no other,” Wilson Memorial guard Laci Norman said. “Even on days we don’t have practice, she encourages our team to get in a gym, even if it’s for a couple of minutes just to get shots up. She has a great mindset, and her love for the game shows with the effort she puts in at practice and outside of practice. My senior season would not have been the same without her.”
Without Robinson, the Hornets as a team would not be in the position they’re now in as one of 10 teams in the regional tournament and with a Shenandoah District co-champion banner coming.
And although the shy sophomore may not particularly care to talk about herself too much, her court production has others saying plenty.
“I’m looking forward to the game on Friday,” said Robinson when asked about her future as a player. “We are taking it one game at a time.”
