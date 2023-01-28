The Turner Ashby girls swim team came ready to compete on Saturday.
The Knights tallied 155 points on the day to claim back-to-back Valley District swimming and diving titles at Harrisonburg’s Westover pool.
Their day started by winning the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Mia Flory, Alexia Wright, Molly Beckwith, and Alana Dennis, finishing with a combined time of two minutes flat. This team also won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a combined time of 1:47.21.
Beckwith later finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.41 — a whopping 10 seconds over second place. She finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.53.
Beckwith said she showed up ready to swim and cheer on her teammates. She said she’s worked on her mental state the most throughout the season.
“Swimming is a lot of [a] mental game,” Beckwith said. “So I’ve been trying to have positive thoughts during the season so it can help me with my races.”
Wright went on to win the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:18, while Flory took first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Rockbridge County’s Ali Pfaff won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly with respective times of 25.23 and 59.42.
Spotswood’s Zoe Deeble put on a clinic in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:41.50 — 45 seconds ahead of second place. She felt her day went smoothly in terms of preparation and race strategy.
Deeble noted that she is excited to compete in the upcoming regional meet, mainly because she gets to have fun with her teammates, whom she considers family.
“That pool, we always say, is the pretty pool of the season,” Deeble said. “It’s such a fun meet, it has good energy [and] it’s a lot of fast competition, so we go in with the mindset of just racing.”
The Rockbridge County girls placed second with 113 points, followed by Spotswood with 95 points and Broadway with 49 points.
For the boys, Rockbridge edged out the win over Spotswood by seven points. The Wildcats started the day winning the 200-yard medley relay with Keagan Black, Well Pearson, Grayson Garcia, and Max Johnson posting a time of 1:53.50.
Rockbridge County’s Will Gibbs put on a show in the boys 200-yard freestyle, placing first with a time of 2:01.26, while Spotswood’s Cole Martin placed first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:08.25.
Rockbridge County continued to pick up wins as Spencer Pfaff placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.32. The 15-year-old also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.02 — just over two seconds behind Martin.
Despite the early morning, Pfaff shook off the fatigue and said he earned times he was happy with. He feels he’s had a good season, and his team matches up well with their Valley foes.
“I’ve gotten [personal records] in most of the events I swim in,” Pfaff said. “I’m getting better.”
Spotswood’s Dylan King placed first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.59. Gibbs’ effort in the 500-yard freestyle was good enough for first place, with a time of 5:08.47.
King and Martin helped lead Spotswood to victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay, along with Nicholas Papa and Ross Iudica, with a combined time of 1:37. They were also victorious in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:35.
Broadway’s Alex Holsinger qualified for regionals in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:27 — improving his record by four seconds. He also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke, hitting a personal record by a second.
Holsinger said the season started rough, coming off two concussions during football. Yet, he’s put his head down and worked hard to get to the regional meet.
“It feels great,” Holsinger said. “I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of my teammates and I couldn’t have done that without them pushing me in practice.”
The Rockbridge County boys won with 138 points, followed by Spotswood with 131 points, Turner Ashby with 106 points, and Broadway with 45 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.