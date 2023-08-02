2022-23 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Rockbridge County's Ali Pfaff

LEXINGTON — Go down the list of accomplishments, and it quickly becomes breathtaking.

The senior season Rockbridge County’s Ali Pfaff put together was one most would dream of.

Now, as she heads to Duke University to continue her swimming and diving career, it’s hard not to appreciate just how special her final season in Lexington truly was when it comes to a historical level.

“I was very pleased with my high school swim season,” said Pfaff, who recently graduated and is headed to Durham in a few weeks. “I went undefeated and broke two state records in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. I was proud of dropping time in those two events and winning two state championships.”

Pfaff is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Swimmer of the Year.

While one state ring is something most kids aspire for, winning two made Pfaff’s year unique.

And all the success she had in her final year with the Wildcats validated the work she’s put in.

“I swam my first swim meet at 4 years old and began swimming year-round at 5,” Pfaff said. “ I love how I feel after a hard swim practice, and am continually motivated by my teammates, coaches, and family.”

Pfaff swam the 100 backstroke in a time of 52.85 to break the Virginia High School League Class 3 state record and win gold, then proceeded to post a time of 1:10.71 in the 100 breaststroke for the same feat.

By the time she left the state competition, she was bringing home gold medals in two events.

“I have been improving steadily over the last couple of years,” Pfaff said. “Swimming a bit more yardage and adding CrossFit to my workout routine has made me stronger. With great coaching at an early age, I developed good stroke techniques. More recently, I have focused on gaining the strength and endurance.”

There’s no doubt Pfaff was elite during the 2022-23 campaign, which carried into the offseason.

Most recently, she qualified for the Olympic Trials while swimming with the Virginia Gators.

“I am looking forward to swimming in my first year at Duke,” Pfaff said. “ I’m excited about the opportunity to swim at this extremely high-level meet (the 2024 Olympic Trials).”

What Pfaff accomplished in her final year at Rockbridge quite literally went into the record books.

And as she heads into the next phase of her swimming career, she’ll be remembered for some time.

“I’m happy I got to swim high school at RCHS while also swimming club with the Virginia Gators,” Pfaff said. “Both are fun and challenging in different ways.”