Darrell Plogger will be back on the sidelines for Rockbridge County this winter.
But after previously serving as the longtime boys basketball head coach who took the program to high levels of success during his tenure, he’s taking on a new challenge.
Plogger, a Bridgewater College alum, is the new RCHS girls basketball head coach.
“Coach Plogger is a high-energy guy with a lot of passion for the game of basketball,” Wildcats athletic director Adam Haynes said in a statement. “He has shown to have really good leadership skills and will run the basketball program with great character and integrity. We feel that Coach Plogger is the right person to lead our program here at Rockbridge County. We look forward to witnessing this version of Wildcat basketball.”
Rockbridge went just 2-20 last year, including winless in Valley District play, and finished the season on a nine-game skid.
