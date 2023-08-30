It was a special night for Nala Shearer.
The Rockbridge County senior finished with 15 digs, surpassing 1,000 for her career, as RCHS swept rival Parry McCluer 25-13, 25-10, 25-23 in Lexington on Tuesday.
Senior middle hitter Sophia Perlozzo led the Wildcats with nine kills, while senior outside hitter Sophie Vaught had eight, and senior Maddie Dahl added eight kills and four blocks.
Also chipping in for red-hot Rockbridge was McKenzie Burch, another senior, with 22 assists, five digs, four kills, and three blocks, while junior Rebekah Allen finished with eight digs.
Hayley Higgins, a sophomore, added six digs in the non-district victory for the Wildcats.
Rockbridge (7-1) aims to stay hot Thursday with a trip to Alleghany Highlands at 7 p.m.
