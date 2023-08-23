Rivalry games certainly are never easy.
But on the road and to open the season? That certainly adds plenty of intrigue.
Rockbridge County didn’t flinch, handing Parry McCluer a 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 sweep in Buena Vista on Tuesday to open up what could be a special season for one of the area’s best prep volleyball teams.
The Wildcats, who were only challenged in the second set against the Blues, were led by senior setter McKenzie Burch with 17 assists and seven kills during a solid all-around night.
Senior outside hitter Maddie Dahl did what she’s done most of her prep career, finishing with 11 digs and eight kills for Rockbridge, while senior libero Nala Shearer had 16 digs.
When Burch wasn’t dishing out assists, it was sophomore Maisen McKemy getting the job done with 11, while senior outside hitter Sophie Vaught totaled five digs and seven kills.
Other key performers for Rockbridge in the win include senior Sophie Perlozzo with six kills, sophomore Mackenzie McCormick with four digs and a pair of blocks, freshman Geneva Snyder with four digs in her varsity debut, and sophomore Jada Hamilton with four kills.
The Wildcats (1-0) travel to Fort Defiance (1-0) for a big early-season battle Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.