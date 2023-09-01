The hot start continues.
Rockbridge County earned an impressive 25-23, 25-21, 28-26 sweep of Alleghany Highlands in non-district action at home, continuing what’s been a big-time start to the season.
Senior outside hitter Maddie Dahl had nine kills, four blocks, and a pair of aces for the Wildcats, while McKenzie Burch, a senior, had 31 assists, 12 digs, and eight kills.
Another senior, Sophie Vaught, led the way for Rockbridge with 12 kills on the evening, while senior libero Nala Shearer did her usual thing defensively and had six aces.
The Wildcats (8-1) open up Valley District play at Broadway (4-4) on Thursday.
