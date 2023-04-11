Junior pitcher Marla Zollman pitched a complete-game no-hitter, walking two and striking out 10 as Rockbridge County put together a solid all-around effort in a 10-0 five-inning non-district softball victory over winless Staunton at Montgomery Hall Park on Monday.
Sophomore catcher Parker Dameron had a big night for the Wildcats with a pair of doubles, two runs scored, and a team-high four RBIs.
Senior second baseman Kaydence Wilson was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Rockbridge, which scored all 10 of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings to preserve the run-rule victory on the road.
Also chipping in for the Wildcats was freshman third baseman Page Wright, who went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, and three RBIs, while senior outfielder Chasity Southers had an RBI triple.
For the Storm, sophomore Juliana Tovar started and allowed no runs on just one hit and three walks while striking out four in two innings.
Rockbridge (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win and carried that momentum into its Valley District opener at Harrisonburg on Tuesday, while Staunton (2-5) will host Mountain View in an intriguing non-district battle at home on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.