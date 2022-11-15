After another dominating campaign in the trenches this season, Central defensive lineman Nathan Lopez is officially the Bull Run District Defensive Player of the Year.
Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller, meanwhile, is the league's Offensive Player of the Year.
Lopez was joined on the All-Bull Run District first-team defense by fellow defensive linemen Omari Holliday (Strasburg) and Alofi Sake (Clarke County) up front.
At defensive end, Rams multi-sport standout Walker Conrad and Luray senior leader Kenny Frye earned the first-team spots while the four linebacks were Brady Jenkins (Luray), Colby Shaw (Strasburg), Tyler Forbes (Central) and Carson Chinn (Clarke).
Defensive backs on the All-Bull Run first team were Roller, Will Booker (Clarke), Ben Walters (Central) and Takhi Coates (Strasburg) while CCHS senior Tyler Sansom earned an all-purpose spot, Chris LeBlanc (Clarke) was the punter and Roller earned the spot as the punt returner with his versatile playmaking abilities in the open field.
The first-team offense was, of course, led by Roller along with running backs Jenkins, Coates and Clarke standout Kyler Darlington while the receiver spots consisted of Zach Joyner (East Rockingham), William Dickey (Madison County) and Walters.
The first-team tight end was Griffin Carter of Strasburg while ERHS signal-caller Jakari Eaves was at the quarterback spot — Roller was the all-purpose selection — and the offensive line consisted of four players in Shaw, Gaige Lewis (Central), Jaiden Sweet (East Rockingham) and Jae Frye (Luray). The kicker was Luc Retrosi and the kick returner was Cully Neese, both senior standouts from Central.
As for the second-team defense, it consisted of Matthew Tapscott (Clarke), Travis Helsley (Central) and Robin Hernandez (Luray) on the defensive line, Carter and Lewis at defensive end, Braden Ancell (Luray), Ben Dinkel (East Rock), Braden Stern (Strasburg) and Morgan Thompkins (Madison) at linebacker, and Ryder Liscomb (Luray), Alex Runyan (Luray), Matthew Sipe (Clarke) and James Bland (Central) as the defensive backs while Central's Elijah Barahona was the all-purpose selection.
The second-team punter was Christian Nicholson, a soccer standout, from East Rockingham while Neese earned the spot as the second-team punt returner.
Madison County star Wade Fox was named the all-district second-team quarterback and was joined by running backs Kenny Frye (Luray), Stern and Forbes (Central).
At receiver on the second team was Dame Durrette (East Rock), Billy Acton (Madison) and Jake Boyce (Central) while Conrad also earned a spot as the tight end.
The second-team offensive line consists of Alex Heglar (Luray), Jayden Scruggs (Madison), Timmy McClung (Luray), Sake and Hayden Wetzel (Central) while East Rockingham junior Blake Morris was honored as the all-purpose selection.
LeBlanc was the second-team kicker and Coates is the kicker returner.
Strasburg, the top seed in Region 2B and the Bull Run District champion, will host No. 5 Stuarts Draft in the regional semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. while Luray will take on Central in the other semifinal at the same time at Bulldog Field.
