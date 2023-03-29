Behind a dominating effort offensively, Spotswood blanked Waynesboro in a 7-0 non-district shut on the road Tuesday.
Daniel Romanchuk, a senior, scored five goals for the Trailblazers, while sophomore star midfielder Brayan Molina Arevalo and junior midfielder Fernando Sierra-Perez had one apiece.
Sierra-Perez, junior midfielder Ian Joya, junior defender Adam Souder and senior defender Luis Amortegui all finished with one assist each for Spotswood, which fired off 21 shots on goal.
The unbeaten Trailblazers outshot the Little Giants 35-2 in the road victory and held possession for 66 percent of the contest.
Spotswood (4-1) is back in action Friday against non-district opponent William Monroe at home, while the Little Giants (0-3) will hit the road Monday for a non-district game at Turner Ashby.
