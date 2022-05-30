PENN LAIRD — It was hot and humid.
For Spotswood boys soccer, it means it’s May.
And May means time for another run at a state title.
“Playing in this 85-90 degree weather it really wears you out,” said Spotswood midfielder Daniel Romanchuk, a Fort Defiance transfer. “At Fort Defiance, we never really went to regionals. It means a lot to me and playing for Spotswood.”
But no win is given in the postseason and Wilson Memorial is no easy opponent. The Green Hornets came into Monday’s Region 3C quarterfinal as the top team out of the Shenandoah District.
Checking in at 90 degrees in Penn Laird, it took overtime for the Valley District runner-up Spotswood to finally get the edge over Wilson Memorial, winning 3-2 and advancing to the semifinals.
“We practice in [the heat],” Spotswood head coach Dan Atwell said. “We try and train with conditions and train the boys on tired legs. That way when we get to overtime, they're not tired.”
Romanchuk led the team to victory in the second half and overtime. The junior notched two goals — the second and third, respectively — each one giving his team the lead. Both came on the right side and Romanchuk maneuvered around the Green Hornet defender to hit the right corner.
It’s what Atwell called his style of play and that in the later parts of the contest, he found what worked.
“I kind of just run straight and see where the defender wants me to go,” Romanchuk said. “I cut in making him go the opposite way and just drill it in.”
It wasn’t an easy game on any certain terms for the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 3 runner-ups. The Green Hornets came to play and forced the Trailblazers to work — Wilson Memorial goalkeeper Ben Smith made countless saves in the effort to keep it close.
But, as Atwell said, his team was ready when overtime came and showed how Spotswood is playing with grit at the right time.
“This is our second overtime win and you always look for opportunities in a season either coming from behind win or winning one in overtime,” Atwell said. “That builds character and shows your team what you're meaning.”
A key part in that character is Spotswood goalkeeper Aiden Grefe. The first-year goalkeeper and junior transfer has provided a spark for the Blazers and something to work for.
Grefe surrendered two goals on the evening — one on a penalty kick and another one close within the box. He said that’s what he thinks the Blazers needs to tighten up on as they head in the semifinals — playing around the goal.
“I think we get scored on a lot on markups close to the goal,” Grefe said. “They just fall apart right there. [So if] we work on that, we can mark them off, I think we can go far.”
Spotswood (12-4-1) never trailed in the victory, scoring in the first 10 minutes and then not again until the second half. Wilson Memorial’s Marcos Chapa scored on a first-half penalty kick and Adarsh Shah forced overtime after a corner kick.
The Green Hornets (12-4-1) tested the limits of Spotswood, Romanchuk said, and gave the team a good, early first-round test.
“Wilson's aggression made us be more aggressive,” Romanchuk said. “Even in such difficult conditions, it helped us play even better as a team and practice definitely paid off.”
Next, Spotswood faces top-seeded Charlottesville in the semifinals.
Moving forward, Atwell said the win builds confidence in his group as the Blazers hit the road, but also shows them what to tighten up on before the clash with the Knights.
“[The win] helps build a lot of certainly in our style of play,” Atwell said. “Next one's gonna be a big game. We've been preparing for this game all season. This is who we want to play and how we want to play.”
Amid hot weather and an extra 10 minutes on the clock, Spotswood got the win and is still set on the next game ahead.
But don’t get the Blazers wrong, this win is exciting, especially for all the new faces on the roster.
“I love these guys,” Grefe said. “A lot of these guys are transfers, so we don’t know that feeling. I mean, that feels great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.