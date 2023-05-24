When the game is on the line, no one may be better than Arianna Roudabush.
The junior outfielder came up clutch, once again, for top-seeded Page County, delivering the game-winning walk-off RBI double to score senior teammate Adryn Martin in a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Central in the Bull Run District softball semifinals on Tuesday in Shenandoah.
The Panthers trailed entering the bottom of the seventh before Martin’s RBI single to left scored freshman Aliyah Knight to even the score up and set up Roudabush’s late-game heroics.
It’s the second time in less than a week that Roudabush has delivered a walk-off win for Page. She connected on a sac fly to help the Panthers defeat East Rockingham in the regular-season finale.
In Tuesday’s win over the Falcons, Roudabush finished 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, and an RBI, while Martin was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, and junior Bailee Gaskins had a solo homer.
Gaskins also tossed a complete game in the circle for Page (19-3), giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks while racking up five strikeouts in an efficient overall performance.
For Central (12-10), senior standout Trynda Mantz was impressive, also going the distance and allowing four runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven in the road setback.
Sophomore Keriana Stottlemyer was 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate for the Falcons, while Mantz had a two-run single, and freshman infielder Vanessa Gordon added a triple and a run scored.
The Panthers host No. 3 Clarke County in the Bull Run District title game Thursday at 5 p.m.
