SALEM
In the halls of Turner Ashby High School, students are going to whisper his name.
Like some sort legend.
Yes, you were there when it happened.
Sure, you made the trip to Salem.
This year was just like last year — Jessie Knight exploding off the mat after the ref's hand hit it to signal that the baby-faced brute pinned yet another opponent, won yet another state title and will leave the school with back-to-back Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight wrestling championships.
The singlet-clad athletes in that dingy TA wrestling room will point to the wall where his name and photo hang.
"Back-to-Back State Champ," it will read.
They'll want to be that.
But that's for next year and the years that follow. Right here, right now, under the bright lights of the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, Knight did (again) what Knight does so well — he dominated.
Don't let the smooth taste of a second period fool you, this was still domination. Unlike last year, though, Knight couldn't get a first-period pin of his opponent in the state-title match.
In 2019, he put Brenstville District's Grant Abernathy on his back 1:47 in.
In 2020 it was Rockbridge County's David Allio. And when Knight, after feeling out his opponent for the first minute and a half, finally shot and brought Allio down, the period-ending whistle blew just as he was cinching in for a pin.
He'd have to wait an extra minute and 51 seconds for elation. Nearly two more minutes until the ref's hand would slap the mat and Knight could jump up off it, fist thrust into the air over his head.
Then his bellow.
Then by his smile.
"It feels amazing," Knight said. "It's better than doing it once."
Yes, he said, it's indeed the most wonderful feeling in the world knowing that, in June, he'll leave Turner Ashby as a two-time gold-winner and head over the Blue Ridge to don a University of Virginia singlet and tussle in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
He's going to have a large local following when that all comes to fruition — that comes with respect and winning.
But make no mistake, the impact he leaves in city/county wrestling will be larger.
This year, Knight became that legend. He became that photo on the wall, that goal to reach. Just call him "The Accomplishment."
Turner Ashby coach Marshall Smiley knows the dedication it takes to bring home state gold, having won his own for Turner Ashby in 2004.
He knows what it took then. He knows what it takes now and he knew from the start Knight had it in him to win more than one and earn a Division I wrestling scholarship.
"The second he walked through the door, he was super talented," Smiley says. "But talent isn't good enough."
Go on …
"There's a maturing process and understanding that there's a lot more that goes into it than just technique."
It's knowing there's work to do. It's knowing the work — the hard work — has to take place on a day-to-day basis.
"To put yourself in situations where you might fail and you got to come back and show up the next day and learn from the process," Smiley said. "And he's gone through that."
That's what turns the good into the great.
"The guys that get knocked down and come back," Smiley said. "They want to get better, keep climbing the ladder. That's what it takes, and that's what [Knight] is."
Just like last year, Knight finished the season undefeated and pinned everybody he faced in the 16-man heavyweight bracket. His shortest match over the two days was his first, tagging Armstrong's Barrow Annan to the mat 36 seconds in. His longest was his last, tussling with Allio for nearly 3:40 before pulling a Russian foot sweep out of his back pocket to drop the Wildcat.
"It was nothing that I thought I was going to win a state championship with," Knight said. "But it worked."
From that point on, it was just a waiting game and another race against the clock as Knight leaned in hard and Allio couldn't break loose to stop the pin that ended the match.
That's when Knight leapt off the mat, securing his legacy, making sure his name will echo in the hallways of the Bridgewater school for decades, and let out a guttural yell while flexing toward a going-bonkers Turner Ashby fan section.
It all seemed familiar, all this hard work resulting in gold.
"Every little bit of it is worth it," he said.
Just like last year.
Except this year, instead of thrusting one finger high over his head, Knight earned the right to put up two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.