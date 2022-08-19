PENN LAIRD — On paper, some may think it was just one meaningless game.
But for Spotswood, a 14-13 win over Harrisonburg in its regular-season finale last year was something that the team built momentum off of and carried into the offseason.
“That gave our kids a springboard to keep working," Trailblazers sixth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. "We did have a lot of young guys and we have 50 or so guys out here today, but a lot of them are young. We have very few seniors again this year. Our sophomore class is the big class we got. I think that [win] helped their confidence level and gave them motivation to work harder and want more.”
As the youngest team in the Valley District last season, the Trailblazers faced their fair share of adversity as they struggled to get adjusted to the speed of the varsity game.
But as the season progressed, improvement slowly came.
By the time Spotswood pulled off the upset of the rival Blue Streaks in the season finale, it not only ended Harrisonburg's postseason chances but also snapped a six-game losing streak.
“That was actually really good for us," Trailblazers receiver Aiden Grefe said. "If we’re able to carry it into this new season, we’ll have a lot of success.”
Under Shifflett, the Spotswood program has had historical amounts of success.
But the past two years — a six-game condensed spring season and a 2021 year that came after the shortest offseason in program history — have been difficult.
“Right now, we’re just looking for leadership," Grefe said. "We all need to be leaders for this team. There’s no one on this team that’s bad. We all need to be leaders for these guys. We had a bunch of freshmen last year, so it’s good to have them coming up and getting that experience. They're all stepping up for us."
With just three wins in two seasons, victories have been hard to come by.
But even with another young roster this season, the optimism is high around program and the Valley District is as inexperienced as it has been in years.
That gives the Trailblazers a reason to believe they can get back on track.
“Most of the guys here are family, friends, brothers," Spotswood safety Jacob Carson said. "We all hang out outside of school. There’s a lot of chemistry. We’re really excited. We’re ready to go play, for sure. We're ready to do this."
If Spotswood does have a successful season, the turning point may be traced back to a single victory that happened nearly a year ago in its season finale.
For most, that game was simply a disappointing loss for Harrisonburg to end its season.
But for the Trailblazers, it was a building point that they hope leads to a turnaround season.
"No one likes to lose," Spotswood lineman Johnny Potter said. "Spotswood has a history of doing well. We have a lot of competitive guys who can compete and get the job done. I think we’ll have a good year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.