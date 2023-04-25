For Emma Shuey, scoring multiple goals is nothing new.
The Staunton senior soccer standout just isn’t used to working quite so hard to make it happen.
Shuey and her Storm teammates eventually overcame a masterful performance by Riverheads sophomore keeper Mackenzie Roller for a 2-0 Shenandoah District girls soccer victory on Monday at James Madison University’s Sentara Park.
“Mackenzie was incredible,” Shuey said. “She plays travel ball. I knew coming in that she was going to be really good. I give her a lot of credit. I had tons of shots, and each of them she had incredible saves on.”
The game was still scoreless at halftime before Staunton head coach Windsor Vaughn made some critical halftime adjustments, ultimately leading to Shuey scoring twice in the second half.
“We were extremely frustrated,” Vaughn said. “I’m glad we eventually did find the back of the net. We did talk about at halftime that we were kicking in the ball in her [Roller’s] stronger spots. We talked about needing to find the corners and aim low.”
Riverheads head coach Rachel Prater was pleased with her team’s performance on the turf at JMU.
“I don’t mind losing to a good, quality team,” Prater said. “We’re the only team in the district where over 50 percent of the team hasn’t played soccer before. I appreciate their effort against these teams who have girls who play travel and college-level players. Windsor’s always a good coach to coach against, and so it’s a great experience.”
Staunton dominated possession of the ball for the entire first half. Despite a massive advantage in shots on goal, the Gladiators were able to stay in contention with a strong defense anchored by Roller. The sophomore keeper even blocked a penalty kick.
“There were a few where I was like, ‘OK, I got to that,’” said Roller, coming off an injury last week. “I couldn’t haven’t done this without my teammates, and I thank God that was able to play tonight.”
Staunton’s defense was also impressive in pitching the shutout.
“The girls are phenonmenal,” Vaughn said. “I pulled Josayln Matthews up from [junior varsity] this year. She’s an amazing athlete. Aurora [Schwaner] is incredible as well. She’s not a defender, but we need her speed. And Liz (Elizabeth Lowman) and Peyton [Armstrong], those girls don’t stop.”
The Storm (6-2-2, 2-1-2 Shenandoah) have now won five of six and return to the pitch Friday for a big district game against Wilson Memorial, while Riverheads (3-5-1, 0-4-1 Shenandoah) aims to snap a three-game skid Friday at Stuarts Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.