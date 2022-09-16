FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe had talked with Indians quarterback Trey Miller about a specific look that Broadway’s linebackers might show earlier in the week.
And when Miller saw the Gobblers linebackers drop in coverage in the fourth quarter, Miller stepped up and found a hole to run through.
Once he was through, he was off to the races down the sideline, making a few defenders miss. When it was just Miller and the safety, he danced back to the middle of the field and found the end zone.
Miller’s 80-yard score capped a 19-unanswered point comeback for the Indians, who beat Broadway 19-7 on Friday night in prep football action at Alumni Field.
What was Rolfe thinking when Miller broke free?
“Thank you,” Rolfe said. “When we needed a play the most, he just bailed us out.”
Miller ran for 73 yards on seven carries and the touchdown, while adding 4-of-6 passing for 94 yards and another score.
But early on in the game, it didn’t look promising for the Indians.
Broadway held possession for most of the first half, allowing Fort Defiance to run a handful of plays, but they weren’t able to build a drive.
“It’s hard to get in a flow when you don’t have the offense out there,” Rolfe said.
The Gobblers’ on the other hand built two drives using a ground attack led by Cole Wuenshel to move the ball efficiently.
The senior running back capped the Gobblers’ second drive of the night with a 1-yard score to put the Gobblers in front.
Wuenshel was the heart and soul of the Broadway offense in the first half, logging 20 carries for 88 yards and the score. He finished with 151 rushing yards on 30 carries and the score.
But his one mistake of the half, a fumble at the Fort Defiance 10-yard line with less than a minute to go in the half, stopped another promising drive by the Gobblers just short of the end zone.
Fort Defiance’s offense struggled to find life in the first half, but it exploded for 264 yards of offense and three scores in the second half.
“When adversity hit us tonight, in the second half we stepped up big,” Rolfe said. “The defense made the timely plays, the offense made the plays we knew we had to make and it worked out.”
Midway through the third quarter, Miller found Landon Barb a fourth and long to convert for an Indians first down. On the next play Bradley Hebb broke off for a 27-yard score to level the game at 7 a piece.
On the ensuing drive, Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pffamater mishandled the snap at midfield and the Indians recovered.
It took one play for Miller to take advantage, finding Talyn Armentrout for a 49-yard pitch and catch to take a 13-7 lead.
“He’s done the same thing all year,” Rolfe said of Miller. “When we needed the big play, he was there. He’s been like that all season.”
But Miller wasn’t done.
The sophomore quarterback scampered for the 80-yard score, putting the game out of reach.
With the win, the Indians (3-1) are on a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2018 and Rolfe was excited to build off of it.
“It’s better than being 0-4 or 1-3 or 2-2, so we’ll take 3-1,” Rolfe said. We’re excited after a win like that tonight. I told them afterwards, this just means we can’t go 2-8.”
Broadway 0 7 0 0 — 7
Fort Defiance 0 0 7 12 – 19
Second Quarter
B – Wuenshel 1 run (Estep kick), 8:11.
Third Quarter
FD – Hebb 27 run (Brooks kick), 7:24.
Fourth Quarter
FD – Armentrout 49 pass from Miller (Kick blocked), 8:54.
FD – Miller 80 run (2-pt conversion failed), 5:01.
Individual Stats:
Rushing:
B – Wuenshel: 30-151, Hoffweditz 7-39, Wimer 6-12, Wince-Pffamater 6-4,, Rutan 1-2. FD – Miller 7-73, Hebb 11-60, Nuckols 3-19, Masincup 3-10, McLaughlin 1-(-1)
Passing:
B – Wince-Pffamater 8-23-0-95. FD – Miller 4-6-1-94.
Receiving:
B – Post 3-47, Deavers 4-38, Rutan 1-10. FD – Armentrout 3-84, Barb 1-10.
